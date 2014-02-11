Runway Looks We Love: Donna Karan

Designer: Donna Karan

Location: 23 Wall Street

Notable guests: Katie Holmes, Hugh Jackman, Rita Ora

What was it like: The show was an extra special one for the designer -- she was celebrating the 30th anniversary of her collection, with pieces that were inspired by Karan's life in New York City. Guests gathered in the industrial-esque space in the Financial District, where floor-to-ceiling projection screens covering the walls played a 360-degree loop of famed photographer Steven Sebring's creation--a dancing Donna Karan-clad model -- serving as the background for the evening.

Why we love this collection: From the sleek monochromatic color palate (city-centric colors of black, grey and white composed most of the looks, while shots of ruby were also in the mix), to the backless evening gowns and oversized fur hats, the mysterious, elusive pieces definitely spoke for themselves. "30 years later, I see style as an evolution, a unique feeling of who you are, where you've been, and where you're going," she states.

Take a look at our top 10 favorite runway looks from the Donna Karan fall/winter 2014 show.

MORE:

• The Best Nails of NYFW Fall/Winter 2014

• Runway Looks We Love: 3.1 Phillip Lim

• NYFW Day 5: Your 60-Second Morning Recap