Designer: Dolce & Gabbana

Location: Milan

What was it like: Moms are really having a fashion moment—between the red carpet at the Oscars (where stars like Dakota Johnson brought their moms as dates) to runways at fashion week (where family took center stage at Victoria Beckham and Kanye West's Adidas show). Designers Domenico Dolce and Stefano Gabbana took things a step further and dedicated their entire fall 2015 collection to mamma love, “allowing fashion to be seen as an extension of where one comes from.”

Why we love this collection: There's no denying the beauty of motherhood, but it's a side of women rarely seen on the runways. Each look in the show unabashedly celebrated love—from red roses emblazoned on sexy dresses to love notes written across colorful coats. The thrill of seeing pregnant models and sweet mother-child duos strutting down the runway proved to be not only heart-warming but also incredibly chic.

PHOTOS: Runway Looks We Love: Dolce & Gabbana