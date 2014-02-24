Runway Looks We Love: Dolce & Gabbana

Designer: Dolce & Gabbana

Location: Milan

What was it like: Designers Domenico Dolce and Stefano Gabbana spun an enchanting story of make-believe, with models (under the guise of fairy tale characters) soaring down the runway to classical Tchaikovsky.

Why we love this collection: Call them wizards, because the Dolce & Gabbana duo cast an enchanting spell over their fall/winter 2014 collection, taking inspiration from fairy tales, from royal subjects to woodland creatures, and expertly sprinkling their charming characteristics throughout. While storybook motifs were less discernible for some, like floral Secret Garden-like gowns and key-printed pieces, others were glaringly obvious, like a reimagined Little Red Riding Hood. And in typical Dolce & Gabbana fashion, models stormed the runway for the finale, draped and hooded in crystals that spoke of regal grandeur.

Take a look at our top 12 favorite runway looks from the Dolce & Gabbana fall/winter 2014 show.

