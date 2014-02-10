Runway Looks We Love: DKNY

Designer: DKNY

Location: Cedar Lake, 547 West 26th Street

Notable guests: Rita Ora, Victoria Justice, and Karan's daughter and grandchildren.

What was it like: Before the high-energy show began, a short film was projected on a huge screen showing stylish New Yorkers expounding on their love of the big apple.

Why we love this collection: As Karan explained in the show notes, the collection, called "New York Mash Up" was "inspired by people on the street", who "give a fresh spin to whatever they wear, personalizing as they go along." The casting for the show included not only models, but also a cool mix of painters, musicians, tattoo artists, photographers, and even a biologist. The palpable energy in the air was intensified by the sporty, eclectic, decidedly downtown clothes.

Take a look at our top 15 favorite runway looks from the DKNY fall/winter 2014 show.

— Violet Gaynor