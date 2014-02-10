Runway Looks We Love: Diane von Furstenberg

Designer: Diane von Furstenberg

Location: Spring Studios, 50 Varick Street

Notable guests: AnnaSophia Robb, Bella Thorne, Coco Rocha, Tommy Hilfiger

What was it like: Aptly titled "Bohemian Wrapsody," this collection commemorates the 40th anniversary of DVF's iconic wrap dress. Guests were treated to a live performance by St. Vincent.

Why we love the collection: The DVF woman is always glamorous, well-traveled and a bit of a free spirit, much like the designer herself. For fall, she focused on pieces that are perfect for a globe-trotting "vagabond." This translated into cocoon coats, chiffon gowns, and jewel-toned fur. And, of course, there were plenty of modern takes on the simple style that DVF made famous four decades ago. The designer closed the show with an ode to the wrap dress, reimagined in shimmering gold, with matching confetti falling from the ceiling.

Take a look at our top 15 favorite runway looks from the Diane von Furstenberg fall/winter 2014 show.

— Violet Gaynor