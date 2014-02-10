Runway Looks We Love: Derek Lam

Feb 09, 2014

Designer: Derek Lam

Location: Sean Kelly Gallery, 475 10th Ave

What was it like: A clean, minimalist runway that didn't detract the attention away from the striking color palette of the looks.

Why we love this collection: More so now than ever, Derek Lam clothing resonates with a strong sense of everyday wearability, showcasing pieces that we want to wear. The designer's latest collection was no different,  sourcing the customer as this season's starting point. "I always think about what's going to excite the client," Lam tells InStyle.com. "When I can combine the practical with the right sense of fantasy and emotion (which is definitely how I feel about this collection), it really grabs people."

This time around, he played with varying shapes, textures (fringe, cloque, brocade, and velvet, for instance), silhouettes and colors—and unexpectedly paired them together to achieve a modern look, a "street style vibe and attitude," a "sporty meets romantic" aesthetic. New silhouettes include ventilated slits cut vertically on dresses and skirts, culminating with fringe-like hems that "move in the wind, move with the body." And let's not forget about the unique color combos, a concept that Lam returned to over the course of our conversation, asserting that being fearless with color is the way to go, like layering with a lilac coat, throwing in cornflower blue or curry, or looking for bold collars. "It's all about color, texture, and energy," he states.

Take a look at our top 10 favorite runway looks from the Derek Lam fall/winter 2014 show.

1 of 10 Imaxtree

Derek Lam

Lavender boucle jacket, forest-and-navy double-faced cashmere sleeveless turtleneck, ochre hair calf A-line skirt, and green hair calf wrap boot
2 of 10 Imaxtree

Derek Lam

Lake boucle coat, pale gray and field cashmere bonded crepe sweatshirt, and black leather wrap boot
3 of 10 Imaxtree

Derek Lam

Gray double-faced cashmere coat, white-and-gray bonded crepe T-shirt dress, lavender mink clutch, and gray wrap boot
4 of 10 Imaxtree

Derek Lam

Ochre hair calf coat, white color-block cashmere long-sleeve turtleneck, petro double-faced satin skirt, and green suede pump
5 of 10 Imaxtree

Derek Lam

Natural boucle crew neck, taupe felted mesh dress, natural crepe faille skirt, and natural snake boot
6 of 10 Imaxtree

Derek Lam

Black cashmere fringed turtleneck, black double crepe skirt, and green snake peep-toe boot
7 of 10 Imaxtree

Derek Lam

Lavender boucle coat, pale gray, white and field bonded crepe T-shirt, black rose velvet patchwork skirt, and black leather wrap boot
8 of 10 Imaxtree

Derek Lam

Black-white technical crepe wrap top, white bonded crepe culottes, and green mink lace-up boot
9 of 10 Imaxtree

Derek Lam

Ivory crepe satin camisole gown with gold beads and green hair calf wrap boot
10 of 10 Imaxtree

Derek Lam

Navy crepe satin gown with gold beads and black strappy sandal

