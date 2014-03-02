Runway Looks We Love: Christian Dior

Designer: Raf Simons for Christian Dior

Location: Paris

Notable guests: Rihanna, Jessica Alba, Emma Roberts, Olivia Palermo

What was it like: Floral waterfalls from last season were replaced with flower-like clusters of LED lights that shifted in color—until the start of the show when the space became engulfed in white light and models marched to the fast-paced pulsating beat of "Bug Noticed" by French Fries.

Why we love this collection: Sharp, tailored coats and pantsuits dominated the runway, but in rainbow-bright colors (think: fuchsia, canary yellow, Kelly green, and cerulean), occasionally accented with corset-like stitches, and paired with sculptural sporty heels. Meanwhile, dresses with bejeweled slits and quilted voluminous skirts added a flirty punch. And finally for evening, Simons approached it with a casual attitude, effortlessly layering sparkly sheer floor-grazing numbers over T-shirt dresses.

Take a look at our top 10 favorite runway looks from the Christian Dior fall/winter 2014 show.

MORE:

•Why Paris Fashion Week Feels Like Speed Dating

• Back of the Cab Review: Christian Dior

• Eric Wilson’s Front Row Diary: Paris Fashion Week