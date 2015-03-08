Runway Looks We Love: Chloé

Designer: Chloé

Location: Paris

What was it like: When the soundtrack to a runway show is Stevie Nicks, you know you're in for a wild retro ride. When that show happens to be Chloé, you know you can expect a lineup of covetable clothes that feel anything but dated. The silhouette was long, lean, and dreamy—there were military style coats, fringe ponchos, floor-sweeping dresses, and lace-trimmed slip dresses fit for a modern day boho goddess.

Why we love this collection: From the first look to the last, the Chloe show offered some of the prettiest and most wearable clothes we've seen so far at Paris fashion week. The models sported fresh faces with minimal makeup and sleek straight hair parted down the middle à la Ali McGraw, adding to the overall feeling of free-spirited charm.

