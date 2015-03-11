Runway Looks We Love: Chanel

Designer: Chanel

Location: The Brasserie Gabrielle, Paris

What was it like: Karl Lagerfeld stepped outside the mold of the traditional fashion show, recreating a bourgeoning Parisian bistro for the backdrop of his show. Inside the Grand Palais, real waiters served croissants and champagne to models perched on leather banquette seating and bar stools.

Why we love this collection: From the soft tailored tweeds to the patterned sweaters and skirts (including a lovely V-neck pullover stretched into a sweater gown), every details of the collection was reflected in the spirit of the show.

