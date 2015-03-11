Runway Looks We Love: Chanel

MCV Photo
Kim Peiffer
Mar 10, 2015 @ 8:17 pm

Designer: Chanel

Location: The Brasserie Gabrielle, Paris

What was it like: Karl Lagerfeld stepped outside the mold of the traditional fashion show, recreating a bourgeoning Parisian bistro for the backdrop of his show. Inside the Grand Palais, real waiters served croissants and champagne to models perched on leather banquette seating and bar stools.

Why we love this collection: From the soft tailored tweeds to the patterned sweaters and skirts (including a lovely V-neck pullover stretched into a sweater gown), every details of the collection was reflected in the spirit of the show.

PHOTOS: Runway Looks We Love: Chanel

1 of 11 MCV Photo

Fall/Winter 2015

Chanel

Advertisement
2 of 11 MCV Photo

Fall/Winter 2015

Chanel

3 of 11 MCV Photo

Fall/Winter 2015

Chanel

Advertisement
4 of 11 MCV Photo

Fall/Winter 2015

Chanel

Advertisement
5 of 11 MCV Photo

Fall/Winter 2015

Chanel

Advertisement
6 of 11 MCV Photo

Fall/Winter 2015

Chanel

Advertisement
7 of 11 MCV Photo

Fall/Winter 2015

Chanel

Advertisement
8 of 11 MCV Photo

Fall/Winter 2015

Chanel

Advertisement
9 of 11 MCV Photo

Fall/Winter 2015

Chanel

Advertisement
10 of 11 MCV Photo

Fall/Winter 2015

Chanel
Advertisement
11 of 11 MCV Photo

Fall/Winter 2015

Chanel

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe to InStyle

Subscribe today for less than $1 an issue!
GET IT NOW

Let's Make It Newsletter-Official

Never have InStyle FOMO again! Get the best fashion, beauty, celebrity exclusives and shopping advice straight to your inbox.
I'm in!