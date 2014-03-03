Runway Looks We Love: Celine

Imaxtree (2)
Andrea Cheng
Mar 03, 2014 @ 4:48 pm

Designer: Phoebe Philo for Celine

Location: Paris

Notable guest: Kanye West

What was it like: A runway crafted out of wooden planks, plus a sprinkling of potted leafy green foliage, alluded to an ecocentric atmosphere at the Celine fall/winter 2014 show.

Why we love this collection: Long, lean streamlined silhouettes, tailored double-breasted coats, and oversize sweaters and trousers indicated a strong fixation on all-things menswear. Yet, there were elements of femininity, including rose-shaped brooches, glass-embroidered dresses, sultry leopard prints, and flowy skirts with thigh-high slits. And while Philo may have taken inspiration from the past, the line-up very much spoke to women of today.

Take a look at our top 10 favorite runway looks from the Celine fall/winter 2014 show.

MORE:
Why Paris Fashion Week Feels Like Speed Dating
Back of the Cab Review: Christian Dior
• Eric Wilson’s Front Row Diary: Paris Fashion Week

1 of 10 Imaxtree

Celine

Runway Looks We Love
Advertisement
2 of 10 Imaxtree

Celine

Runway Looks We Love
3 of 10 Imaxtree

Celine

Runway Looks We Love
Advertisement
4 of 10 Imaxtree

Celine

Runway Looks We Love
Advertisement
5 of 10 Imaxtree

Celine

Runway Looks We Love
Advertisement
6 of 10 Imaxtree

Celine

Runway Looks We Love
Advertisement
7 of 10 Imaxtree

Celine

Runway Looks We Love
Advertisement
8 of 10 Imaxtree

Celine

Runway Looks We Love
Advertisement
9 of 10 Imaxtree

Celine

Runway Looks We Love
Advertisement
10 of 10 Imaxtree

Celine

Runway Looks We Love

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe to InStyle

Subscribe today for less than $1 an issue!
GET IT NOW

Let's Make It Newsletter-Official

Never have InStyle FOMO again! Get the best fashion, beauty, celebrity exclusives and shopping advice straight to your inbox.
I'm in!