Runway Looks We Love: Celine

Designer: Phoebe Philo for Celine

Location: Paris

Notable guest: Kanye West

What was it like: A runway crafted out of wooden planks, plus a sprinkling of potted leafy green foliage, alluded to an ecocentric atmosphere at the Celine fall/winter 2014 show.

Why we love this collection: Long, lean streamlined silhouettes, tailored double-breasted coats, and oversize sweaters and trousers indicated a strong fixation on all-things menswear. Yet, there were elements of femininity, including rose-shaped brooches, glass-embroidered dresses, sultry leopard prints, and flowy skirts with thigh-high slits. And while Philo may have taken inspiration from the past, the line-up very much spoke to women of today.

Take a look at our top 10 favorite runway looks from the Celine fall/winter 2014 show.

