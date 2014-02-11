Runway Looks We Love: Carolina Herrera

Imaxtree
Kim Peiffer
Feb 10, 2014 @ 9:54 pm

Designer: Carolina Herrera

Location: Theatre, Lincoln Center

Notable guests: Olivia Palermo, Tina Fey, Anna Kendrick, Emmy Rossum, Dita Von Teese

What was it like: This season, it was all about proportions, with emphasis on volume and soft construction.

Why we love this collection: From marbled jacquard dresses to oversized cashmere coats, the rich pieces explored varied textures and geometric-focused, hand-painted prints. Rich colors spanned the collection—we saw everything from firestone red (model Karlie Kloss closed the show in a brilliant red silk cady embroidered gown) to navy slate, with notes of copper and deep mahogany mixed in.

Take a look at our top 15 favorite runway looks from the Carolina Herrera fall/winter 2014 show.

Carolina Herrera

Carolina Herrera

Carolina Herrera

Carolina Herrera

Carolina Herrera

Carolina Herrera

Carolina Herrera

Carolina Herrera

Carolina Herrera

Carolina Herrera

Carolina Herrera

Carolina Herrera

Carolina Herrera

Carolina Herrera

