Runway Looks We Love: Carolina Herrera

Designer: Carolina Herrera

Location: Theatre, Lincoln Center

Notable guests: Olivia Palermo, Tina Fey, Anna Kendrick, Emmy Rossum, Dita Von Teese

What was it like: This season, it was all about proportions, with emphasis on volume and soft construction.

Why we love this collection: From marbled jacquard dresses to oversized cashmere coats, the rich pieces explored varied textures and geometric-focused, hand-painted prints. Rich colors spanned the collection—we saw everything from firestone red (model Karlie Kloss closed the show in a brilliant red silk cady embroidered gown) to navy slate, with notes of copper and deep mahogany mixed in.

Take a look at our top 15 favorite runway looks from the Carolina Herrera fall/winter 2014 show.

