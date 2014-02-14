Runway Looks We Love: Calvin Klein Collection

Designer: Calvin Klein Collection

Location: Spring Studios, 50 Varick St

Notable Guests: Lupita Nyong'o and Naomi Watts

What was it like: It was reminiscent of '90s grunge as models stormed out to alternative rock. And as InStyle Editor Ariel Foxman so adequately put it: it "Smells Like Teen Spirit."

Why we love this collection: Knits galore! With winter storm Pax spitting out a frigid blend of snow, icy rain, and sleet, all we wanted to do was wrap ourselves in all the sweater coats and fun color-block knit dresses that blanketed the Calvin Klein Collection runway. Evidently, Francisco Costa has amazing foresight. "The basis of my fall collection surrounded knitwear, which translated into a warm, textural coziness,” the designer stated in the show notes. “It had an overall sense of ease, but with an urban element woven throughout.” Especially paired with amazingness that is the chunky hardcore lace-up boots, we essentially found our next winter's uniform.

Take a look at our favorite runway looks from the Calvin Klein fall/winter 2014 show.

