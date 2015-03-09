Designer: Céline

Location: The Paris Tennis Club

What was it like: Phoebe Philo transformed the Paris Tennis Club into a runway for her fall 2015 show, covering the floor in ceramic tiles and bringing in wooden cubes and ceramic stools for seating. From bejeweled shoes, to chic oversized tote bags, to cheeky animal prints, to bell-cuffed sweaters, there was a little bit of everything.

Why we love this collection: Perhaps it was the cross-body harnesses embellished with pockets, or the fluffy over-the-shoulder stoles composed of giant fur poofs that won our hearts, but truth be told it was just about every look to came down the catwalk that captured our fascination.

PHOTOS: Runway Looks We Love: Céline