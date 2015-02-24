Runway Looks We Love: Burberry Prorsum

Designer: Burberry Prorsum

Location: Hyde Park, London

Notable Guests: Kate Moss, Naomi Campbell, Maggie Gyllenhaal, Cara Delevingne, Clemence Poesy, Jourdan Dunn, Sam Smith

What was it like: One thing’s for sure, the 70’s aren’t going anywhere, anytime soon. Creative Director Christopher Bailey’s fall 2015 collection, titled “Patchwork, Pattern and Prints” was exactly that—an incredibly intricate display of detailing in the form of patchwork ponchos, floral embroidered pieces, quilted textures, and lots of fringe. This was shown in everything from warm toned boho-inspired coats to tasseled boots and a rich display of poetic indian and bohemian influences.

Why we love this collection: The eclectic prints and warm hues won us over from the get go. Our favorite of all? One of the final looks—a swinging 70’s tan suede cape-dress frosted in layers of fringe.

