Runway Looks We Love: Burberry Prorsum

Designer: Burberry Prorsum

Location: Bayswater Road, London

Notable guests: Naomie Harris, Ashley Madekwe, Cat Deeley, Bradley Cooper, Harry Styles

What was it like: As one of the hottest shows in town (if the star-studded front row was any indication), Chief Creative Officer Christopher Bailey (and soon-to-be CEO) didn't disappoint. It also didn't hurt that he enlisted the help of British singer Paloma Faith, who belted out her new track "Only Love Can Hurt Like This" with six violinists and two cellists, as the looks came down the runway. Star models, like Cara Delevingne and Suki Waterhouse (whose beau Bradley Cooper looked on), easily stole the show.

Why we love this collection: Bailey took liberties with the classic Burberry trench, injecting a picturesque and playful punch with hand-painted strokes, while pairing it with free-flowing, diaphanous silhouettes. A touch of shearling here and a touch of cashmere there, the finale culminated in a parade of models swathed in wrap blankets, each monogrammed with their initials.

Take a look at our top 10 favorite runway looks from the Burberry Prorsum fall/winter 2014 show.

MORE:

• Back of the Cab Review: Topshop's LFW Show

• All the Fashion Week News You Need to Know

• Back of the Cab: Hugo Boss