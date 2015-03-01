Runway Looks We Love: Bottega Veneta

Catwalking/Getty Images
Alexandra DeRosa
Mar 01, 2015 @ 6:00 pm

Designer: Bottega Veneta

Location: Milan

What was it like: After last season's dance-inspired collection, designer Tomas Maier took a bolder approach for fall, showing a mashup of graphic prints and pops of bright color. We can always expect covetable accessories from Bottega Veneta and this season was all about knee high boots and bright bags.

Why we love this collection: Model Edie Campbell opened the show in a polka-dot look which set the tone for the eye-catching lineup. Our favorites were the closing looks: sexy, edgy, modern dresses covered in lace and perfect for both the uptown and downtown set.

PHOTOS: Runway Looks We Love: Bottega Veneta

1 of 9 Catwalking/Getty Images

Fall/Winter 2015

Bottega Veneta

2 of 9 Catwalking/Getty Images

Fall/Winter 2015

Bottega Veneta

3 of 9 Catwalking/Getty Images

Fall/Winter 2015

Bottega Veneta

4 of 9 Catwalking/Getty Images

Fall/Winter 2015

Bottega Veneta

5 of 9 Catwalking/Getty Images

Fall/Winter 2015

Bottega Veneta

6 of 9 Catwalking/Getty Images

Fall/Winter 2015

Bottega Veneta

7 of 9 Catwalking/Getty Images

Fall/Winter 2015

Bottega Veneta

8 of 9 Catwalking/Getty Images

Fall/Winter 2015

Bottega Veneta

9 of 9 Catwalking/Getty Images

Fall/Winter 2015

Bottega Veneta

