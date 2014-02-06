Runway Looks We Love: BCBG Max Azria

Imaxtree (2)
Andrea Cheng
Feb 06, 2014

Designer: BCBG Max Azria

Location: Theater, Lincoln Center

Notable guests: Samira Wiley, Giada DeLaurentiis

What was it like: Models sashayed down the minimalist white runway to a mellow, relaxed beat, provided by a thoughtful playlist comprising the following songs: "Ain't No Sunshine" by Coeur de Pirate, "Murakami" by Made in Heights, and "Hey Clarinette" by Trapmasters.

Why we love this collection: To celebrate the brand's 25th birthday, Chief Creative Officer Lubov Azria took a look back at runways past (18 runways, in fact) to capture the very essence of what makes the brand what it is today. "We asked ourselves, 'What do we stand for? Who are we?' We're about timeless elegance and affordable luxury—two elements that are a part of our DNA," Azria tells InStyle.com exclusively. "It's about bringing the bon chic of BCBG alive in one show."

In between the classic silhouettes, pastel hues, and traditional fabrics, the one standout look (and Azria's favorite) is the burnout-print velvet gown (on the right). "It's so very romantic," Azria says. "I feel like Florence Welch would wear something like that and rock it. It's a statement piece."

Take a look at our top 10 favorite runway looks from the BCBG Max Azria fall/winter 2014 show.

1 of 10 Imaxtree

BCBG Max Azria

Light aqua fox-fur scarf, off-white silk crepe caftan shirt dress with stripe detail, black leather knee-high boot, and black suede leather satchel
2 of 10 Imaxtree

BCBG Max Azria

Gray cinched rabbit cable sweatshirt, white cotton button-down menswear shirt, bare pink double-weave suiting culotte, and black leather knee-high boot
3 of 10 Imaxtree

BCBG Max Azria

Soy chai shearling tunic, white cotton button-down menswear shirt, ecru textured double-weave wide-leg culotte, black leather knee-high boot, and black suede leather satchel
4 of 10 Imaxtree

BCBG Max Azria

Indigo denim jacquard baseball jacket, terracotta color-blocked shirt, black and navy shearling striped leather skirt, and black leather knee-high boot
5 of 10 Imaxtree

BCBG Max Azria

Indigo denim striped jacquard dress, lavender Toscana hand-warmer clutch, and black leather knee-high boot
6 of 10 Imaxtree

BCBG Max Azria

Black and navy shearling top, white cotton button-down menswear shirt, indigo denim jacquard A-line skirt, black leather knee-high boot, and navy suede leather satchel
7 of 10 Imaxtree

BCBG Max Azria

Black silk velvet burnout gown and black suede pump
8 of 10 Imaxtree

BCBG Max Azria

Off-white rabbit-fur intarsia cape, black-and-white tuxedo-shirt jumpsuit, and black suede bootie
9 of 10 Imaxtree

BCBG Max Azria

Black tulle top with beading and embroidery detail, black combo fur patchwork skirt, and black leather knee-high boot
10 of 10 Imaxtree

BCBG Max Azria

Black shearling leather sweatshirt cape, white cotton button-down menswear shirt, black tulle gown with beading and embroidery detail, and black suede bootie

