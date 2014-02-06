Runway Looks We Love: BCBG Max Azria

Designer: BCBG Max Azria

Location: Theater, Lincoln Center

Notable guests: Samira Wiley, Giada DeLaurentiis

What was it like: Models sashayed down the minimalist white runway to a mellow, relaxed beat, provided by a thoughtful playlist comprising the following songs: "Ain't No Sunshine" by Coeur de Pirate, "Murakami" by Made in Heights, and "Hey Clarinette" by Trapmasters.

Why we love this collection: To celebrate the brand's 25th birthday, Chief Creative Officer Lubov Azria took a look back at runways past (18 runways, in fact) to capture the very essence of what makes the brand what it is today. "We asked ourselves, 'What do we stand for? Who are we?' We're about timeless elegance and affordable luxury—two elements that are a part of our DNA," Azria tells InStyle.com exclusively. "It's about bringing the bon chic of BCBG alive in one show."

In between the classic silhouettes, pastel hues, and traditional fabrics, the one standout look (and Azria's favorite) is the burnout-print velvet gown (on the right). "It's so very romantic," Azria says. "I feel like Florence Welch would wear something like that and rock it. It's a statement piece."

Take a look at our top 10 favorite runway looks from the BCBG Max Azria fall/winter 2014 show.

