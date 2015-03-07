Runway Looks We Love: Balenciaga

MCV Photo
Andrea Cheng
Mar 07, 2015 @ 12:03 pm

Designer: Balenciaga

Season: Fall/winter 2015

Location: Paris

Notable guests: Kim Kardashian, Kanye West, Jared Leto, Lady Gaga

What was it like: Designer Alexander Wang's seamless blend of ladylike elegance and too-cool edge was straight up Balenciaga at the core. There were familiar styles carried over from last season, like off-the-shoulder numbers and textured pencil skirts, but everything felt brand spanking new. Perhaps it's just coincidence that International Women's Day falls this weekend (Sunday, March 8, to be exact), but this collection really felt like it spoke to modern-day women everywhere—because as you know, women run the world.

Why we love this collection: Elegance took the form of modest silhouettes with shin-grazing hemlines, tweedy no-nonsense fabrics in a palette of grays, and pearl-encrusted collars. But that ladylike aesthetic was offset by moto boots and gloves, biker buckles as collars, pearls that crept all the way up the ear's helix, and texture—so much texture—that gave every piece a rather cool three-dimensional effect.

PHOTOS: Runway Looks We Love: Balenciaga

1 of 11

Fall/Winter 2015

Balenciaga

2 of 11

Fall/Winter 2015

Balenciaga

3 of 11

Fall/Winter 2015

Balenciaga

4 of 11

Fall/Winter 2015

Balenciaga

5 of 11

Fall/Winter 2015

Balenciaga

6 of 11

Fall/Winter 2015

Balenciaga

7 of 11

Fall/Winter 2015

Balenciaga

8 of 11

Fall/Winter 2015

Balenciaga

9 of 11

Fall/Winter 2015

Balenciaga

10 of 11

Fall/Winter 2015

Balenciaga

11 of 11

Fall/Winter 2015

Balenciaga

