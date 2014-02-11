Runway Looks We Love: 3.1 Phillip Lim

Designer: 3.1 Phillip Lim

Location: Cedar Lake, 547 West 26th Street

What was it like: Models sauntered past, around and in between tinted glass partitions (in a rainbow-y spectrum of colors, including blues, yellows and reds), which were strategically set throughout the cavernous venue.

Why we love this collection: The week before Lim was set to show, he had given us an insider glimpse of his fall 2014 collection with a photo and a single word: "Amplification." Naturally, this sparked our curiosity, and we were eager to see what Lim had in store for us. We were met with whimsical pieces (bags were embossed with "Totes Amaze"—ah-mazing), pretty pastels, graphic prints, space age-y belts, and high shine sequined looks. "It was about amplifying the character of the woman," Lim tells InStyle.com. "This is the first season I've put a name to her, and her name is Soleil, the sun, a culturally curious woman who exists between pop and culture."

Take a look at our top 10 favorite runway looks from the 3.1 Phillip Lim fall/winter 2014 show.

