Runway Looks We Love: 3.1 Phillip Lim

Andrea Cheng
Feb 11, 2014 @ 12:11 am

Designer: 3.1 Phillip Lim

Location: Cedar Lake, 547 West 26th Street

What was it like: Models sauntered past, around and in between tinted glass partitions (in a rainbow-y spectrum of colors, including blues, yellows and reds), which were strategically set throughout the cavernous venue.

Why we love this collection: The week before Lim was set to show, he had given us an insider glimpse of his fall 2014 collection with a photo and a single word: "Amplification." Naturally, this sparked our curiosity, and we were eager to see what Lim had in store for us. We were met with whimsical pieces (bags were embossed with "Totes Amaze"—ah-mazing), pretty pastels, graphic prints, space age-y belts, and high shine sequined looks. "It was about amplifying the character of the woman," Lim tells InStyle.com. "This is the first season I've put a name to her, and her name is Soleil, the sun, a culturally curious woman who exists between pop and culture."

Take a look at our top 10 favorite runway looks from the 3.1 Phillip Lim fall/winter 2014 show.

3.1 Phillip Lim

Moonlight 'Axle' shirt with pin collar detail, soleil print denim cuffed trouser, frost 'Soleil' mini chain shoulder bag, and bubble gum 'Juno' high vamp sandal
3.1 Phillip Lim

Angora and lilac 'Grid' oversized bomber coat, frost 'Soleil' flap shoulder bag, and peppermint 'Juno' high vamp sandal
3.1 Phillip Lim

Cherry wood leather and lasered shearling 'Transit' vest, lilac wool crepe mid length skirt, 3.1 Phillip Lim x Linda Farrow sunglasses, and frost 'Juno' tall boot
3.1 Phillip Lim

Pale lilac lasered shearling denim style jacket, midnight 'Arc' long sleeve pullover, cherry wood leather skirt with fold detail, and black 'Juno' fold over boot
3.1 Phillip Lim

Patchwork lasered shearling 'Transit' coat with removable collar and espresso 'Juno' fold over boot
3.1 Phillip Lim

Orange alpaca wool sleeveless turtleneck vest, cinnamon sleeveless button-down shirt with pin collar detail, mulberry wool gabardine wide-leg trouser, 3.1 Phillip Lim x Linda Farrow sunglasses, bordeaux 'Totes Amaze' cut-out handle tote, and eggshell 'Juno' ankle-strap sandal
3.1 Phillip Lim

Black-and-ginger windowpane peacoat, caramel 'Transit' vest, ivory-and-dark chocolate windowpane wide-leg trouser, 3.1 Phillip Lim x Linda Farrow sunglasses, nougat 'Soleil' flap shoulder bag, and hunter 'Juno' ankle boot
3.1 Phillip Lim

Hinterland jean jacket with high-low back, dune felted wool pullover, angora denim suspender dress, hologram jewel belt, frost 'Soleil' mini chain shoulder bag, and frost 'Juno' tall boot
3.1 Phillip Lim

Embroidered 'Twilight' oversized long bomber and black 'Juno' high vamp sandal
3.1 Phillip Lim

Embroidered 'Twilight' sculpted mini top, ivory-and-black satin 'Eclipse' skirt, and black 'Juno' tall boot

