Runway Looks We Love: The 125 Best Looks Of New York Fashion Week Fall/Winter 2014

Imaxtree (5)
Kelsey Glein
Feb 15, 2014 @ 5:35 am

New York Fashion Week has come to a close, and what a week it was! The 8-day event ended with a bang—and a snowstorm—with the final show belonging to Marc Jacobs and his palette-cleansing, dreamlike collection. We've compiled our 125 favorite looks from the New York runways for your enjoyment, including standouts from Calvin Klein CollectionMichael KorsVictoria BeckhamMarc JacobsTory Burch (pictured above, left to right). We saw trends like shearling, fiery red, graphic furs, and cozy oversized knits take over the catwalk, producing some seriously wearable and covetable pieces that we want pronto. Alas, we have many months to wait until we can fill our wardrobes with the best of what these New York designers had to offer, but for now, we can dream!

Get your fashion fix stat, and check out the 125 best runway looks from New York Fashion Week in our gallery.

1 of 125 Imaxtree

Marc Jacobs

2 of 125 Imaxtree

Marc Jacobs

3 of 125 Imaxtree

Marc Jacobs

4 of 125 Imaxtree

Marc Jacobs

5 of 125 Imaxtree

Marc Jacobs

6 of 125 Imaxtree

Calvin Klein

7 of 125 Imaxtree

Calvin Klein

8 of 125 Imaxtree

Calvin Klein

9 of 125 Imaxtree

Calvin Klein

10 of 125 Imaxtree

Calvin Klein

11 of 125 Imaxtree

Polo Ralph Lauren

12 of 125 Imaxtree

Ralph Lauren Collection

13 of 125 Imaxtree

Ralph Lauren Collection

14 of 125 Imaxtree

Ralph Lauren Collection

15 of 125 Imaxtree

Ralph Lauren Collection

16 of 125 ImaxTree

Proenza Schouler

17 of 125 ImaxTree

Proenza Schouler

18 of 125 ImaxTree

Proenza Schouler

19 of 125 ImaxTree

Proenza Schouler

20 of 125 ImaxTree

Proenza Schouler

21 of 125 Imaxtree

Marchesa

22 of 125 Imaxtree

Marchesa

23 of 125 Imaxtree

Marchesa

24 of 125 Imaxtree

Reed Krakoff

25 of 125 Imaxtree

Reed Krakoff

26 of 125 Imaxtree

Reed Krakoff

27 of 125 Imaxtree

Michael Kors

28 of 125 Imaxtree

Michael Kors

29 of 125 Imaxtree

Michael Kors

30 of 125 Imaxtree

Michael Kors

31 of 125 Imaxtree

Michael Kors

32 of 125 Imaxtree

Narciso Rodriguez

33 of 125 Imaxtree

Narciso Rodriguez

34 of 125 Imaxtree

Narciso Rodriguez

35 of 125 Imaxtree

Narciso Rodriguez

36 of 125 Imaxtree

Narciso Rodriguez

37 of 125 ImaxTree

Oscar de la Renta

38 of 125 ImaxTree

Oscar de la Renta

39 of 125 ImaxTree

Oscar de la Renta

40 of 125 ImaxTree

Oscar de la Renta

41 of 125 ImaxTree

Oscar de la Renta

42 of 125 Imaxtree

Marc by Marc Jacobs

43 of 125 Imaxtree

Marc by Marc Jacobs

44 of 125 Imaxtree

Marc by Marc Jacobs

45 of 125 Imaxtree

Marc by Marc Jacobs

46 of 125 Imaxtree

Marc by Marc Jacobs

47 of 125 ImaxTree

Rodarte

48 of 125 ImaxTree

Rodarte

49 of 125 ImaxTree

Rodarte

50 of 125 ImaxTree

Rodarte

51 of 125 Imaxtree

Vera Wang

52 of 125 Imaxtree

Vera Wang

53 of 125 Imaxtree

Vera Wang

54 of 125 Imaxtree

Vera Wang

55 of 125 Imaxtree

Tory Burch

56 of 125 Imaxtree

Tory Burch

57 of 125 Imaxtree

Tory Burch

58 of 125 Imaxtree

Tory Burch

59 of 125 Imaxtree

Tory Burch

60 of 125 Imaxtree

Donna Karan

61 of 125 Imaxtree

Donna Karan

62 of 125 Imaxtree

Donna Karan

63 of 125 Imaxtree

Donna Karan

64 of 125 Imaxtree

Donna Karan

65 of 125 Imaxtree

Zac Posen

66 of 125 Imaxtree

Zac Posen

67 of 125 Imaxtree

Zac Posen

68 of 125 Imaxtree

Zac Posen

69 of 125 Imaxtree

Zac Posen

70 of 125 Imaxtree

3.1 Phillip Lim

71 of 125 Imaxtree

3.1 Phillip Lim

72 of 125 Imaxtree

3.1 Phillip Lim

73 of 125 Imaxtree

Carolina Herrera

74 of 125 Imaxtree

Carolina Herrera

75 of 125 Imaxtree

Carolina Herrera

76 of 125 Imaxtree

Carolina Herrera

77 of 125 Imaxtree

Diane von Furstenberg

78 of 125 Imaxtree

Diane von Furstenberg

79 of 125 Imaxtree

Diane von Furstenberg

80 of 125 Imaxtree

Diane von Furstenberg

81 of 125 Imaxtree

Diane von Furstenberg

82 of 125 Imaxtree

DKNY

83 of 125 Imaxtree

DKNY

84 of 125 Imaxtree

DKNY

85 of 125 Imaxtree

DKNY

86 of 125 Imaxtree

Derek Lam

87 of 125 Imaxtree

Derek Lam

88 of 125 Imaxtree

Derek Lam

89 of 125 Imaxtree

Derek Lam

90 of 125 Imaxtree

Victoria Beckham

91 of 125 Imaxtree

Victoria Beckham

92 of 125 Imaxtree

Victoria Beckham

93 of 125 Imaxtree

Victoria Beckham

94 of 125 Imaxtree

Victoria Beckham

95 of 125 ImaxTree

Alexander Wang

96 of 125 Imaxtree

Alexander Wang

97 of 125 ImaxTree

Alexander Wang

98 of 125 ImaxTree

Alexander Wang

99 of 125 Imaxtree

Monique Lhuillier

100 of 125 Imaxtree

Monique Lhuillier

101 of 125 Imaxtree

Monique Lhuillier

102 of 125 Imaxtree

Altuzarra

103 of 125 Imaxtree

Altuzarra

104 of 125 Imaxtree

Altuzarra

105 of 125

Herve Leger by Max Azria

106 of 125

Herve Leger by Max Azria

107 of 125

Herve Leger by Max Azria

108 of 125 Imaxtree

Prabal Gurung

109 of 125 Imaxtree

Prabal Gurung

110 of 125 Imaxtree

Prabal Gurung

111 of 125 Imaxtree

Prabal Gurung

112 of 125 Imaxtree

Prabal Gurung

113 of 125

Rag & Bone

114 of 125

Rag & Bone

115 of 125

Rag & Bone

116 of 125 Imaxtree

Jason Wu

117 of 125 Imaxtree

Jason Wu

118 of 125 Imaxtree

Jason Wu

119 of 125 Imaxtree

Jason Wu

120 of 125 Imaxtree

Jason Wu

121 of 125 Imaxtree

BCBG Max Azria

122 of 125 Imaxtree

BCBG Max Azria

123 of 125 Imaxtree

BCBG Max Azria

124 of 125 Imaxtree

BCBG Max Azria

125 of 125 Imaxtree

BCBG Max Azria

