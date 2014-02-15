Runway Looks We Love: The 125 Best Looks Of New York Fashion Week Fall/Winter 2014

New York Fashion Week has come to a close, and what a week it was! The 8-day event ended with a bang—and a snowstorm—with the final show belonging to Marc Jacobs and his palette-cleansing, dreamlike collection. We've compiled our 125 favorite looks from the New York runways for your enjoyment, including standouts from Calvin Klein Collection, Michael Kors, Victoria Beckham, Marc Jacobs, Tory Burch (pictured above, left to right). We saw trends like shearling, fiery red, graphic furs, and cozy oversized knits take over the catwalk, producing some seriously wearable and covetable pieces that we want pronto. Alas, we have many months to wait until we can fill our wardrobes with the best of what these New York designers had to offer, but for now, we can dream!

Get your fashion fix stat, and check out the 125 best runway looks from New York Fashion Week in our gallery.

