Runway Look of the Day

GET THE LOOK: For Tory Burch's Fall 2008 collection, the clothes were structured and well-defined. And with the help of illustrious makeup maven Bobbi Brown, the cheekbones matched perfectly! "The collection is equal parts rock 'n' roll and ladylike chic. The makeup had to work for the modern woman, no matter what her mood or style," says Brown.
INSIDER TRICK: To create the illusion of prominent cheekbones (which sculpts your face and creates a slimming effect), Brown swirled mauve blush onto the apples of cheeks, then patted lip balm high up on the cheekbones to catch light.
BUY ONLINE NOW: Brown Cosmetics Tinted Lip Balm in Baby Pink, $18
-Polly Blitzer
Amy Sussman/Getty
