Get an Exclusive Sneak Peek at The Inspiration Behind 5 Designers' Fall/Winter 2014 Collection

There's a frisson of excitement in the air the days before fashion week as we impatiently wait to see what designers have in store for us. Often kept on the down low, next season's highly anticipated collections are highly confidential, not unlike, say a classified CIA anything (ok, that might be a bit of a stretch, but you get the point). So, we tasked ourselves with a mission: To expose what designers have under wraps.

We got six designers to give us an exclusive preview at their fall/winter 2014 line-up without actually giving everything away—since what's the fun in that? From decadent jewelry at Jenny Packham to cabaret performers at J. Crew to petroleum-inspired colors at Rebecca Taylor, thumb through the photos that inspired each of them for a sampling of what's to come.

1 of 8 Courtesy Photo

Tom Mora, Head of Women's Design, J. Crew

Inspiration: An in-house vintage swatch
"I was inspired by the richness of this black-grounded vintage floral. The sophisticated colors and scale add to the lushness."
2 of 8 Courtesy of Movie Icons by Taschen

Tom Mora, Head of Women's Design, J. Crew

Inspiration: Liza Minnelli in the 1972 musical film 'Cabaret'
"Influenced by the Weimar culture in Berlin, the cabaret scene became the center of the arts, music, and theater."
3 of 8 Courtesy of Mirror, Mirror: A Social History of Fashion by Michael and Ariane Batterberry

Tom Mora, Head of Women's Design, J. Crew

Inspiration: Cabaret performers
"The performers of the cabarets of the '20s and '30s often played with the influence of menswear."
4 of 8 Courtesy Photo

Jenny Packham

Inspiration: Ornate jewelry
"Rich jewel tones and decadent jewelry reign this autumn/winter."
5 of 8 Courtesy Photo

Jenny Packham

Inspiration: Detailed beadwork
"Effortless glamour and intricate embellishments are distinctively 'Jenny Packham.'"
6 of 8 Courtesy Photo

Rebecca Taylor

Inspiration: Petrol and iris formations
"I was really inspired by the petrol and iris-colored colorations in this photo."
7 of 8 Courtesy Photo

Phillip Lim, 3.1 Phillip Lim

Inspiration: Artwork by Italian painter Agostino Bonalumi
"Amplification"
8 of 8 Courtesy Photo

Rachel Zoe

Inspiration: Mod Parisian

