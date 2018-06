Paris, Milan and London Fashion Week

10 of 23 Venturelli/WireImage

Bulgari welcomed star stylist Rachel Zoe and Julianne Moore to the unveiling of the new Chandra handbag, held at the label's ornate Italian hotel. After giving Zoe a closer look at the yellow gold, mother-of-pearl and diamond Serpente bracelet on loan to her for the evening, Moore-who serves as the face of Bulgari's Spring 2010 advertising campaign-took time out to catch up with Clive Owen.