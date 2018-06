Paris and Milan Fashion Week

14 of 21 Eric Ryan/Getty

Ginnifer Goodwin and Rebecca Romijn

Stylish small-screen stars Ginnifer Goodwin and Rebecca Romijn sat front row at the Valentino show held at the Palais de Chaillot in Paris. Former Gucci designer Alessandra Fachinetti presented a debut collection that respectfully emulated the designs of recently retired master Valentino Garavani. "Elegance, femininity, that's what it is all about," she told reporters following the presentation. "The style of Valentino is the basis of my work, that cannot be changed. But the proportion is more updated."