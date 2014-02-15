A Week in Outfits: Olivia Palermo's Flawless Fashion Week Style

Getty Images (2); Sipa USA
Kim Peiffer
Feb 15, 2014 @ 2:58 pm

If there’s one thing about Olivia Palermo that continues to attract our attention, it’s her flawless style. And the past eight days, she was front and center at New York Fashion Week in a bevy of beautiful ensembles, giving us an extra dose style inspiration.

Whether she was snagging a front row seat at her favorite shows, or hanging out backstage with the designers, Palermo donned a slew of enviable ensembles, from luxurious fur-trimmed coats to printed pants paired with booties.

“I love the chance to check out new and young designers every year,” Olivia Palermo told InStyle.com inside the Mercedes Benz Fashion Week tents, “and I always love kicking off Fashion Week with Peter Som. It’s the perfect start!”

We documented eight days of Palermo’s Fashion Week looks for a satiable bite of fashion inspiration. Click through our gallery to see what she wore to each show, from Diane Von Furstenberg to Carolina Herrera. Warning: you may experience strong feelings of outfit envy.

MORE:
See Olivia Palermo’s Best Looks Ever
• Olivia and Johannes Huebl’s Best Moments
See Our Wedding Dress Predictions for Olivia

1 of 8 David X Prutting/BFAnyc/Sipa USA

Marchesa

In a tartan shirt with matching jacket and shorts, paired with black leather boots and tights.
Advertisement
2 of 8 Amber De Vos/Patrick McMullan/Sipa USA

Delpozo

In a Reiss skirt, Helmut Lang sweater, Christian Louboutin boots, and Elizabeth and James sunglasses.
3 of 8 Craig Barritt/Getty Images

Porsche Design Presentation

In a pleated leather skirt and fur-trimmed coat.
Advertisement
4 of 8 Stephen Lovekin/Getty Images

Dennis Basso

In a red CH Carolina Herrera dress and Brian Atwood boots.
Advertisement
5 of 8 Billy Farrell/BFAnyc/Sipa USA

Moncler Grenoble

A mixed material jacket over a houndstooth ensemble and ankle boots.
Advertisement
6 of 8 Billy Farrell/BFAnyc/Sipa USA

Diane von Furstenberg

Staying cozy but chic in a multi-colored DVF coat, Tibi pants and Rebecca Minkoff booties.
Advertisement
7 of 8 Rob Kim/WireImage

Tibi

Palermo stood backstage at Tibi’s A/W 2014 runway show in a Rebecca Taylor button-down, Tibi sweater, Hudson jeans, Giorgio Armani heels and a vintage necklace.

Advertisement
8 of 8 Mireya Acierto/Getty Images

Peter Som

“I always love kicking off Fashion Week with Peter Som. It’s the perfect start!”

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe to InStyle

Subscribe today for less than $1 an issue!
GET IT NOW

Let's Make It Newsletter-Official

Never have InStyle FOMO again! Get the best fashion, beauty, celebrity exclusives and shopping advice straight to your inbox.
I'm in!