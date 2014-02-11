Exclusive! Go Behind-the-Scenes at New York Fashion Week: A Day in the Life of Zac Posen

Yesterday evening Zac Posen delivered the drama with his fall/winter 2014 collection, packing a major punch with deliciously glamorous dresses that swished and swooshed down the runway. Looks worth noting were easily the red carpet-ready gowns, some with corseted bodices that ballooned out from the waist, and others with exquisite detailing on slinky silhouettes. And while the show was breathtaking in every way, we wanted to know: What happened before showtime? Well, we got the exclusive deets on what his day was like, from morning 'til dusk.

Compiled in a photo-diary format, flip through the time-stamped images to drink in each behind-the-scenes moment, from fittings bright and early (as early as 8 a.m!) to moments backstage.

MORE:

• Eric Wilson's Fashion Week Diary

• NYFW Day 5: Your 60-Second Morning Recap

• Runway Looks We Love: 3.1 Phillip Lim