3 of 5 Courtesy of Tenjune; Jason Merritt/FilmMagic

THE SPOT Tenjune

THE SCOOP This just-opened nightspot was christened with a Sean Combs party in honor of stylist June Ambrose. Jay-Z and Beyoncé sat together on the lush velvet seating, and Kanye West took to the horseshoe-shaped dance floor. Now that the club is open to those without boldface names, it's likely the VIPs will flock to the lounge's dark-purple back room, which has upholstered walls and white marble fireplace.

WHO'S BEEN THERE Kanye West, Penélope Cruz, Jay-Z, Beyoncé, Janet Jackson, Nick Lachey, Vanessa Minnillo, Timbaland, Gabrielle Union



26 Little W. 12th Street

New York, NY 10014

646-624-2410