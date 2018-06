NY Fashion Week: Days 7 & 8

5 of 13 Humberto Carreno/Startraks Photo

Selma Blair

"What I love about Tommy's clothes is that they're just so easy to slip into," said Selma Blair, looking mod in a white dress and black patent-leather accessories on her way into Tommy Hilfiger's show. Another person who appreciated the ease of wearing Hilfiger's clothes was Natasha Bedingfield. "I only got two hours of sleep last night because I was out partying. But that's Fashion Week, isn't it?" said the singer. What will she do to recuperate? "I'm leaving for Cabo tonight!" she exclaimed.