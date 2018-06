NY Fashion Week: Day 7

5 of 9 Gregorio Binuya/Abaca

Liv Tyler and Ali Larter

Earlier in the day, glamorous girls Liv Tyler and Ali Larter were front and center to get a glimpse of the fall collection at the Calvin Klein show. The presentation which was held in a chic loft in the heart of the New York City garment district, the perfect backdrop for the contemporary collection. "The coats are so comfortable I feel like I'm in a bathrobe!" said a very sexy Tyler.



VIDEO: STARS TALK FASHION

Hear what Ali and Liv have to say about the Calvin Klein collection.