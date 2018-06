NY Fashion Week: Day 6

1 of 13 Rush Zimmerman/PatrickMcMullan/Sipa Press

Michael Kors and Heidi Klum

"I plan on placing a lot of orders," said Heidi Klum even before the catwalking got underway at her Project Runway co-host Michael Kors's show. "I saw the collection and it's beautiful." While Heidi waited until security cleared photographers and reporters from the runway before taking her first row seat, Jane Krakowski didn't mind the attention she drew in her hot pink Kors dress. "This is always one of the best shows of fashion week," the 30 Rock actress said.



-With reporting by Bronwyn Barnes and Grace Lee



