NY Fashion Week: Day 6

5 of 9 Andrew H. Walker/Getty

Christy Turlington, Joy Bryant, Perrey Reeves and Julia Stiles

Models and starlets lined the front row at Temperley London, where they got an eyeful of the fall designs from chic British designer Alice Temperley. Christy Turlington, Joy Bryant, Perrey Reeves and Julia Stiles drank in the eye-popping gowns and hot frocks on display.



