NY Fashion Week: Day 5

Jessica Stroup

Before hopping a flight back to L.A., Jessica Stroup made the most of her last day at Fashion Week-rising at 7 a.m. for hair and makeup-hitting the Badgley Mischka show in a strapless minidress by the design duo. "This dress reminded me of a bird," said the actress, who chose the garment because of her affinity for the winged creatures. "Both of my tattoos are birds." How has her first experience in the tents been? "I'm exhausted," she said. "Last night my girlfriends wanted me to go for sushi at Bond St. but I was in bed at 10!"



