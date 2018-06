NY Fashion Week: Day 5

2 of 10 Astrid Stawiarz/Getty

Chace Crawford and Renzo Rossi

"This is actually my second fashion week," said Chace Crawford, who greeted Diesel designer Renzo Rossi backstage before the line's Fall 2008 fashion show. Since the low-key Crawford is no fashion week newbie, he was clever enough to swap his front row seat for a second row spot-behind Brittany Murphy and socialite Lydia Hearst-where he was able to scout the designs without taking the crowd's attention away from the runway.