NY Fashion Week: Day 4

9 of 14 Astrid Stawiarz/Getty

Christian Slater and Tamara Mellon

Christian Slater and shoe queen Tamara Mellon-the woman behind Jimmy Choo-were among the eager fashion fans waiting to witness the revival of iconic American brand Halston at N.Y.C.'s Gagosian Gallery. "This is riddled with nostalgia. There have been many attempts to bring this name back to where it should be and this is the right cocktail of people organized together to bring Halston back," said Slater.