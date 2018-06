NY Fashion Week: Day 3

6 of 11 Bryan Bedder/Getty Images

Shenae Grimes

Though she may play a quintessential California chick on the show, 90210's Shenae Grimes, here at the Erin Fetherston show, says she prefers the east coast when it comes to her personal style. "Out here, it's all about layering," declared the pint-sized star, dressed in a vintage dress and blazer. "Actually... it's so nice to see so many people walking down the street in New York who have style! Here, with the changes in weather, you get to play around with fashion and have a little more variety."