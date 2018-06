NY Fashion Week: Day 3

1 of 10 Stephen Lovekin/Getty

Mandy Moore and Ginnifer Goodwin

Mandy Moore made light of the early morning call time for the new collection from Herve Leger by Max Azria. "It feels a bit odd amp#91;to be in this outfit so earlyamp#93; because Leger is definitely going out sort of apparel. But why not on a Sunday morning? It's fashion week!" Moore declared. Ginnifer Goodwin seconded Moore's excitement. "It's my first fashion week! It's very exciting and thank God the cold in New York isn't too painful! I love the anticipation of it all," said the Big Love actress.



-With reporting by Bronwyn Barnes and Polly Blitzer



VIDEO: STARS TALK FASHION

Hear from Mandy and other star fans of Herve Leger's famous bandage dress.