Heidi Klum

Heidi Klum spent her Valentine's Day professing her love for Barbie at a fashion show held in honor of iconic doll's the 50th anniversary. Fifty designers contributed signature ensembles for the special occasion. While many of the Barbie models-most sporting the classic super-long blond ponytail-wore more traditional attire from the collections of Diane von Furstenberg, Monique Lhuillier and Tuleh, designers like Alexander Wang and ThreeAsFour sent out edgier looks-all set to a soundtrack that included Hole's "Doll Parts" and, of course, "I'm a Barbie Girl."



