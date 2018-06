2 of 5 Jamie McCarthy/WireImage

Christina Milian, Joss Stone and Sophia Bush were front and center at Rock and Republic, where an orchestra and a rock 'n' roll band teamed up to play tunes from the Beatles and classic '70s rock during the fashion parade. "I bring my mom to all the shows. She styles me and is also my manager," said Milian, who stopped by the Federic Fekkai salon before the show to have her hair blown out pin-straight. "If I say something wrong or I have to fix my outfit, she shoots me a look and raises her eyebrow!"