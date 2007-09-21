NY Fashion Week: Day 2

InStyle.com
Sep 21, 2007 @ 3:59 pm
Heatherette
pinterest
Heatherette
WHO Paris and Nicky Hilton posed with Heatherette designers Richie Rich and Traver Rains
WHERE The Daryl Roth Theater
THE SCOOP Paris Hilton opened the vacation-themed show wearing a long, flowing dress and pulling a wheeled suitcase. Later, she and Nicky walked the runway together, holding hands in bright shorts and T-shirts. The show's finale was a faux wedding, complete with Nicky as the best man, transgendered performer Amanda Lepore as the priest, and Paris as the blushing bride.
Mark Mainz/Getty
Heatherette
pinterest
Heatherette
WHO Kelis
WHERE The Daryl Roth Theater
THE SCOOP Kelis struck a pose at the end of the runway, joining such crooners as Mya and Paris Hilton as a catwalk model. The Heatherette designers also drew models from high society for their vibrant show, including Tinsley Mortimer and Lydia Hearst.
Humberto Carreno/Startraks
Heatherette
pinterest
Heatherette
WHO Mya
WHERE The Daryl Roth Theater
THE SCOOP Singer Mya continued the vacation theme, walking the runway with a surfboard under her arm.
Gina James/Retna
Heatherette
pinterest
Heatherette
WHO Mena Suvari and friend
WHERE The Daryl Roth Theater
THE SCOOP Suvari walked the runway hand in hand with a handsome male model.
Trevor Kent/INF Goff
<em>Another Magazine</em> Dinner
pinterest
Another Magazine Dinner
WHO Kirsten Dunst chatted with Kate Bosworth
WHERE Milk Studios
THE SCOOP All the cool girls came out for a dinner hosted by jeweler David Yurman, including cover model Dunst. Other guests included Eva Mendes, Petra Nemcova, Sofia Coppola and models Karen Elson and Lily Cole.
Djamilla Rosa Cochran/WireImage
<em>Another Magazine</em> Dinner
pinterest
Another Magazine Dinner
WHO Kate Moss
WHERE Milk Studios
THE SCOOP Moss made her first Fashion Week appearance in a short-sleeved catsuit paired with a wide belt.
Djamilla Rosa Cochran/WireImage
<em>Another Magazine</em> Dinner
pinterest
Another Magazine Dinner
WHO Mary-Kate Olsen
WHERE Milk Studios
THE SCOOP Although Olsen has long lent her name (along with that of sister Ashley) to a line of girl's clothing, she has been quoted as saying that she and her twin plan on creating a high-end line for those who covet their quirky style.
Andrew H. Walker/Getty
Bill Blass
pinterest
Bill Blass
WHO Janet Jackson
WHERE The Tent, Bryant Park
THE SCOOP Choosing not to copy all the big hair up on the runway, Jackson covered up her locks with a black cap. The singer has long been a fan of Bill Blass, and wore one of the designer's sultry red halter dresses to this year's CFDA Awards.
Peter Kramer/Getty
TAG Heuer Party
pinterest
TAG Heuer Party
WHO Uma Thurman
WHERE The Royalton
THE SCOOP Thurman played host to celebrities such as Carmen Electra, Jared Leto, Drea de Matteo and Dita Von Teese, who gave a seductive burlesque performance.
Theo Wargo/WireImage
TAG Heuer Party
pinterest
TAG Heuer Party
WHO Eve
WHERE The Royalton
THE SCOOP Eve was spotted dancing to the sounds spun by DJ Eve-no, not her alter ego but model-turned-DJ Eve Salvail.
Rick Diamond/WireImage
Marchesa
pinterest
Marchesa
WHO Sarah Michelle Gellar
WHERE The Daryl Roth Theater
THE SCOOP Gellar was joined in the front row by Mischa Barton, Maria Menounos and Lisa Edelstein from House.
Scott Wintrow/Getty
Monique Lhuillier
pinterest
Monique Lhuillier
WHO LeAnn Rimes and Jamie-Lynn Sigler
WHERE The Promenade, Bryant Park
THE SCOOP Sigler has made many red-carpet appearances wearing Monique Lhuillier. Most recently, she donned a pale lavender Lhuillier dress for the HBO Emmys After-Party.
David Miller/ABACA
Kanye West Party
pinterest
Kanye West Party
WHO Kanye West and Paris Hilton
WHERE Butter
THE SCOOP West threw a party to celebrate his inclusion in the International Best-Dressed List. The hip-hop artist is obviously a fan of fashion-he visited several shows, including Derek Lam, Marc Jacobs and Luca Luca.
Johnny Nunez/WireImage
Gap Party
pinterest
Gap Party
WHO Petra Nemcova and Carmen Electra
WHERE Eyebeam
THE SCOOP This party celebrated a new collection of Gap portraits, called Individuals. Guests such as Jaime King, Russell Simmons, Bernadette Peters and Brandon Boyd could pose in front of their own likenesses. The giveaways included copies of the book and Gap T-shirts.
Jamie McCarthy/WireImage
Narciso Rodriguez
pinterest
Narciso Rodriguez
WHO Jessica and Jerry Seinfeld
WHERE 547 West 26th Street
THE SCOOP The Seinfelds were joined in the front row by a second married couple: Demi Moore and Ashton Kutcher.
Dimitrios Kambouris/WireImage
1 of 16

Advertisement
1 of 15 Mark Mainz/Getty

Heatherette

WHO Paris and Nicky Hilton posed with Heatherette designers Richie Rich and Traver Rains
WHERE The Daryl Roth Theater
THE SCOOP Paris Hilton opened the vacation-themed show wearing a long, flowing dress and pulling a wheeled suitcase. Later, she and Nicky walked the runway together, holding hands in bright shorts and T-shirts. The show's finale was a faux wedding, complete with Nicky as the best man, transgendered performer Amanda Lepore as the priest, and Paris as the blushing bride.
Advertisement
2 of 15 Humberto Carreno/Startraks

Heatherette

WHO Kelis
WHERE The Daryl Roth Theater
THE SCOOP Kelis struck a pose at the end of the runway, joining such crooners as Mya and Paris Hilton as a catwalk model. The Heatherette designers also drew models from high society for their vibrant show, including Tinsley Mortimer and Lydia Hearst.
3 of 15 Gina James/Retna

Heatherette

WHO Mya
WHERE The Daryl Roth Theater
THE SCOOP Singer Mya continued the vacation theme, walking the runway with a surfboard under her arm.
Advertisement
4 of 15 Trevor Kent/INF Goff

Heatherette

WHO Mena Suvari and friend
WHERE The Daryl Roth Theater
THE SCOOP Suvari walked the runway hand in hand with a handsome male model.
Advertisement
5 of 15 Djamilla Rosa Cochran/WireImage

Another Magazine Dinner

WHO Kirsten Dunst chatted with Kate Bosworth
WHERE Milk Studios
THE SCOOP All the cool girls came out for a dinner hosted by jeweler David Yurman, including cover model Dunst. Other guests included Eva Mendes, Petra Nemcova, Sofia Coppola and models Karen Elson and Lily Cole.
Advertisement
6 of 15 Djamilla Rosa Cochran/WireImage

Another Magazine Dinner

WHO Kate Moss
WHERE Milk Studios
THE SCOOP Moss made her first Fashion Week appearance in a short-sleeved catsuit paired with a wide belt.
Advertisement
7 of 15 Andrew H. Walker/Getty

Another Magazine Dinner

WHO Mary-Kate Olsen
WHERE Milk Studios
THE SCOOP Although Olsen has long lent her name (along with that of sister Ashley) to a line of girl's clothing, she has been quoted as saying that she and her twin plan on creating a high-end line for those who covet their quirky style.
Advertisement
8 of 15 Peter Kramer/Getty

Bill Blass

WHO Janet Jackson
WHERE The Tent, Bryant Park
THE SCOOP Choosing not to copy all the big hair up on the runway, Jackson covered up her locks with a black cap. The singer has long been a fan of Bill Blass, and wore one of the designer's sultry red halter dresses to this year's CFDA Awards.
Advertisement
9 of 15 Theo Wargo/WireImage

TAG Heuer Party

WHO Uma Thurman
WHERE The Royalton
THE SCOOP Thurman played host to celebrities such as Carmen Electra, Jared Leto, Drea de Matteo and Dita Von Teese, who gave a seductive burlesque performance.
Advertisement
10 of 15 Rick Diamond/WireImage

TAG Heuer Party

WHO Eve
WHERE The Royalton
THE SCOOP Eve was spotted dancing to the sounds spun by DJ Eve-no, not her alter ego but model-turned-DJ Eve Salvail.
Advertisement
11 of 15 Scott Wintrow/Getty

Marchesa

WHO Sarah Michelle Gellar
WHERE The Daryl Roth Theater
THE SCOOP Gellar was joined in the front row by Mischa Barton, Maria Menounos and Lisa Edelstein from House.
Advertisement
12 of 15 David Miller/ABACA

Monique Lhuillier

WHO LeAnn Rimes and Jamie-Lynn Sigler
WHERE The Promenade, Bryant Park
THE SCOOP Sigler has made many red-carpet appearances wearing Monique Lhuillier. Most recently, she donned a pale lavender Lhuillier dress for the HBO Emmys After-Party.
Advertisement
13 of 15 Johnny Nunez/WireImage

Kanye West Party

WHO Kanye West and Paris Hilton
WHERE Butter
THE SCOOP West threw a party to celebrate his inclusion in the International Best-Dressed List. The hip-hop artist is obviously a fan of fashion-he visited several shows, including Derek Lam, Marc Jacobs and Luca Luca.
Advertisement
14 of 15 Jamie McCarthy/WireImage

Gap Party

WHO Petra Nemcova and Carmen Electra
WHERE Eyebeam
THE SCOOP This party celebrated a new collection of Gap portraits, called Individuals. Guests such as Jaime King, Russell Simmons, Bernadette Peters and Brandon Boyd could pose in front of their own likenesses. The giveaways included copies of the book and Gap T-shirts.
Advertisement
15 of 15 Dimitrios Kambouris/WireImage

Narciso Rodriguez

WHO Jessica and Jerry Seinfeld
WHERE 547 West 26th Street
THE SCOOP The Seinfelds were joined in the front row by a second married couple: Demi Moore and Ashton Kutcher.

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe to InStyle

Subscribe today for less than $1 an issue!
GET IT NOW

Let's Make It Newsletter-Official

Never have InStyle FOMO again! Get the best fashion, beauty, celebrity exclusives and shopping advice straight to your inbox.
I'm in!