NY Fashion Week: Day 2

1 of 15 Mark Mainz/Getty

Heatherette

WHO Paris and Nicky Hilton posed with Heatherette designers Richie Rich and Traver Rains

WHERE The Daryl Roth Theater

THE SCOOP Paris Hilton opened the vacation-themed show wearing a long, flowing dress and pulling a wheeled suitcase. Later, she and Nicky walked the runway together, holding hands in bright shorts and T-shirts. The show's finale was a faux wedding, complete with Nicky as the best man, transgendered performer Amanda Lepore as the priest, and Paris as the blushing bride.