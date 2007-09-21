NY Fashion Week: Day 2

Heatherette
Mark Mainz/Getty
Heatherette
Humberto Carreno/Startraks
Heatherette
Gina James/Retna
Heatherette
Trevor Kent/INF Goff
Another Magazine Dinner
Djamilla Rosa Cochran/WireImage
Another Magazine Dinner
Djamilla Rosa Cochran/WireImage
Another Magazine Dinner
Andrew H. Walker/Getty
Bill Blass
Peter Kramer/Getty
TAG Heuer Party
Theo Wargo/WireImage
TAG Heuer Party
Rick Diamond/WireImage
Marchesa
Scott Wintrow/Getty
Monique Lhuillier
David Miller/ABACA
Kanye West Party
Johnny Nunez/WireImage
Gap Party
Jamie McCarthy/WireImage
Narciso Rodriguez
Dimitrios Kambouris/WireImage
1 of 16
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement