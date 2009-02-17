NY Fashion Week: Day 1

11 of 11 Courtesy of Mercedes-Benz Fashion Week

Michelle Trachtenberg and Yigal Azrouel

Michelle Trachtenberg braved the cold to celebrate the opening of Mercedes-Benz Fashion Week at the Shang nightclub. "I was going to do it bare legged," she said of her Yigal Azrouel ensemble, "but then I realized that this is New York so I'm rocking some sweet American Apparel leggings." Trachtenberg, along with Brittany Snow and Katie Lee Joel, took in an intimate performance by The Virgins while drinking spicy mango cocktails named after her outfit's designer.



