NY Fashion Week: Day 1

Feb 17, 2009 @ 12:27 pm
Max Azria and Joanna Garcia, BCBG show, Fashion Week Day 1
Max Azria and Joanna Garcia
Privileged star Joanna Garcia got her first taste of fashion week at designer Max Azria's fall 2009 collection for BCBG Max Azria. "I got to go into the showroom and pick out whatever I wanted," said L.A. resident Garcia, who was still adjusting the the frigid temperatures in New York City. "My only criteria was that the dress had to have pockets and look good with tights. It's cold here!"
Gary Gershoff/Getty Images
Nastia Liukin, Adrianne Palicki, Amanda Bynes, Katrina Bowden, Fashion Week Day 1
pinterest
Nastia Liukin, Adrianne Palicki, Amanda Bynes and Katrina Bowden
Olympic gymnast Nastia Liukin and actresses Adrianne Palicki, Amanda Bynes and Katrina Bowden flashed their perfect smiles and long loose curls at the BCBG Max Azria show. "I'm not one of those women who has been obsessed with fashion since she was a little girl," said Friday Night Lights star Palicki (second from left). "It's something that I'm learning to appreciate-especially now that I have to think about how I look every time I leave the house!"
Bryan Bedder/Getty Images
Becki Newton, Matini & Rossi suite party, Fashion Week Day 1
pinterest
Becki Newton
Becki Newton raised a glass to toast Martini & Rossi's new sparkling rose during a "suite party" at the W New York. "I am going to keep a few bottles in my dressing room for post-filming toasts," said the Ugly Betty star, who brought along her brother Matt for the afternoon affair.
Shaun Mader/Patrick McMullen
Rachel Zoe, Lake Bell, Jimmy Fallon and Rose Byrne, Rag and Bone, Fashion Week Day 1
pinterest
Rachel Zoe, Lake Bell, Jimmy Fallon and Rose Byrne
Jimmy Fallon gave his approval of the street-chic pieces that came down the catwalk at Rag & Bone. "The clothes were very cool and British," raved the funnyman, who sat front row between Lake Bell and Rose Byrne. "Often, some things are too fashion-y, but Rag & Bone goes classy." Also admiring the label's tailored vests and tuxedo jackets was star stylist Rachel Zoe, who declared that she's excited the menswear-inspired trend is still strong for fall. "[My husband] and I can share clothes!" she joked.
Michael Loccisano/Getty Images
Lindsay Lohan, Fashion Week Day 1
pinterest
Lindsay Lohan
Before taking her front row seat-and causing a flashbulb frenzy-at the Charlotte Ronson show, Lindsay Lohan stopped by the DJ booth to greet the designer's sister, Samantha. Wearing a look from Ronson's Fall 2009 collection, and Louboutins, Lohan called Charlotte's collection "eclectic."
Bryan Bedder/Getty Images
Whitney Port, Launch of McQ Alexander McQueen for Target, Fashion Week Day 1
pinterest
Whitney Port
The City's Whitney Port was among the it girls who lined up for a first chance to nab items from the new McQ Alexander McQueen for Target collection, held at St. John's Center. In addition to some V.I.P. shopping, Port and fellow guests Michelle Trachtenberg, Brittany Snow and Amanda Bynes were treated to a performance by The Duke Spirit.
Neilson Barnard/WireImage
Roberto Cavalli and Padma Lakshmi, Launch of Michael Roberts' Fighters and Flowers, Fashion Week Day 1
pinterest
Roberto Cavalli and Padma Lakshmi
Top Chef beauty Padma Lakshmi joined Roberto Cavalli at his Madison Avenue boutique to celebrate the launch of the designer's latest creative venture-the launch of fashion photographer Michael Roberts' Fighters and Flowers. The book marks the 10th anniversary of Cavalli's menswear line through the visual story of bare-handed Brazilian fighters.
Nicolas Richer/Patrick McMullen
Molly Sims, Next Models 20th anniversary party, Fashion Week Day 1
pinterest
Molly Sims
Fresh off a flight from L.A., Molly Sims (in Naeem Khan) lent a helping hand in the DJ booth at the Next Models 20th anniversary party, held at N.Y.C. hot spot Marquee. "I've been with Next for 15 years," said the model-turned-actress, who who joined fellow beauty Joy Bryant at the Artistry cosmetics-hosted bash, "I owe them everything-from my first runway job to my Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue cover."
Paul Morigi/WireImage
Gretchen Mol,Fashion Week Day 1
pinterest
Gretchen Mol
Following the designer's success with a certain inauguration gown, the Jason Wu show became one of Fashion Week's hottest destinations. Stars like Gretchen Mol (in Jason Wu) and Joy Bryant crowded into Chelsea's Exit Art space to catch sight of White House-ready print dresses and full skirts.
Michael Loccisano/Getty Images
Perrey Reeves, Monique Lhuillier, New York Fashion Week Day 1
pinterest
Perrey Reeves and Monique Lhuillier
Monique Lhuillier abandoned the runway this season, instead opting for an intimate presentation at the Plaza Hotel. Models mingled with the crowd in ladylike party dresses, full skirts and decorated blouses, while guests-including Entourage actress Perrey Reeves-sipped champagne and snacked on pistachio macaroons.
Andrew H. Walker/Getty Images
Michelle Trachtenberg, Yigal Azrouel, Day 1 NY Fashion Week
pinterest
Michelle Trachtenberg and Yigal Azrouel
Michelle Trachtenberg braved the cold to celebrate the opening of Mercedes-Benz Fashion Week at the Shang nightclub. "I was going to do it bare legged," she said of her Yigal Azrouel ensemble, "but then I realized that this is New York so I'm rocking some sweet American Apparel leggings." Trachtenberg, along with Brittany Snow and Katie Lee Joel, took in an intimate performance by The Virgins while drinking spicy mango cocktails named after her outfit's designer.

Courtesy of Mercedes-Benz Fashion Week
