NY Fashion Week: Day 1

2 of 10 Andrew H. Walker/Getty

Lindsay Price, Brooke Shields, Fern Mallis and Kim Raver

Just hours after celebrating the premiere of their much-anticipated show, Lipstick Jungle, Lindsay Price, Brooke Shields and Kim Raver helped vice president of IMG Fashion Fern Mallis cut the ribbon to welcome the style set back to New York City's Bryant Park for Mercedes-Benz Fall 2008 Fashion Week. All three ladies balanced comfortable coats on top-Price and Raver chose Dennis Basso designs to ward off the early-morning chill-with some serious stillettos on their feet. "I had help. I can barely put on my own socks because I'm so tired," admitted Price when asked how she put together her ensemble for the event. "Amanda Ross, our stylist on the show, said, 'Wear this.' So I agreed."