NY Fashion Week: Day 1

Anne Hathaway
Jesse Grant/WireImage
Lindsay Price, Brooke Shields, Fern Mallis and Kim Raver
Andrew H. Walker/Getty
Ellen Pompeo and Chris Ivery
Brad Barket/Getty
Julianne Moore
Dimitrios Kambouris/WireImage
Sophia Bush
Bryan Bedder/Getty
Christina Milian
Jesse Grant/WireImage
Tyra Banks, Kimora Lee Simmons and Djimon Hounsou
Johnny Nunez/WireImage
Joss Stone
Johnny Nunez/WireImage
Cheryl Hines and Melissa George
Stephen Lovekin/Getty
Nigel Barker, Carol Alt and Chris Noth
Brian Ach/Getty
1 of 11
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement