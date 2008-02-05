NY Fashion Week: Day 1

Feb 05, 2008 @ 11:00 am
Anne Hathaway, Erin Fetherston, NY Fashion Week Day One
Anne Hathaway
Anne Hathaway was among the loyal fashion fans who braved a downpour to attend the Erin Fetherston show. Hathaway held hands with boyfriend Raphael Follieri (not pictured) as the models paraded past in designs inspired by Romeo and Juliet. Gossip Girl's Taylor Momsen and stylist to the stars Rachel Zoe also checked out the latest from Fetherston, whose recent collection for Target made her a household name.

-With reporting by Bronwyn Barnes and Polly Blitzer
Jesse Grant/WireImage
Lindsay Price, Brooke Shields, Fern Mallis and Kim Raver, Ribbon cutting at 2008 Fall Fashion Week, New York City
Lindsay Price, Brooke Shields, Fern Mallis and Kim Raver
Just hours after celebrating the premiere of their much-anticipated show, Lipstick Jungle, Lindsay Price, Brooke Shields and Kim Raver helped vice president of IMG Fashion Fern Mallis cut the ribbon to welcome the style set back to New York City's Bryant Park for Mercedes-Benz Fall 2008 Fashion Week. All three ladies balanced comfortable coats on top-Price and Raver chose Dennis Basso designs to ward off the early-morning chill-with some serious stillettos on their feet. "I had help. I can barely put on my own socks because I'm so tired," admitted Price when asked how she put together her ensemble for the event. "Amanda Ross, our stylist on the show, said, 'Wear this.' So I agreed."
Andrew H. Walker/Getty
Chris Ivery, Ellen Pompeo, Rag & Bone, Fashion Week Day One
Ellen Pompeo and Chris Ivery
Loyal husband Chris Ivery braved a swarm of photographers to accompany Ellen Pompeo to Rag & Bone, where the quintessentially modern threads struck a stark contrast to the classic architecture of the venue, Cipriani 42nd street. "I love dresses that have pockets. You have somewhere to put your hands," Pompeo said of the Rag & Bone frock she wore for the occasion.

VIDEO: STARS TALK FASHION
Hear from Ellen and Julianne Moore at Rag & Bone; Tyra at KLS and more.
Brad Barket/Getty
Julianne Moore, Rag & Bone, Fashion Week Day One
Julianne Moore
Julianne Moore sported a menswear-inspired Rag & Bone suit, which she coupled with a sleek chignon. "I had to do my hair in five minutes," said the actress. That's all I had before my friend came over to pick me up!" Supermodel Gisele Bundchen and Ugly Betty's Becki Newton also hit the show.

VIDEO: STARS TALK FASHION
Hear from Julianne and Ellen Pompeo at Rag & Bone; Tyra at KLS and more.
Dimitrios Kambouris/WireImage
Sophia Bush, BCBG Max Azria, Fashion Week Day One
Sophia Bush
Sophia Bush wore all of the upcoming trends shown in Max Azria's BCBG show: Knotted belts, soft silks and neutral tones evoked an urban safari theme.
Bryan Bedder/Getty
Christina Milian, Max Azria, BCBG Max Azria, Fashion Week Day One
Christina Milian
Christina Milian congratulated designer Max Azria backstage after his BCBG Max Azria show. Cheryl Hines, Mary Lynn Rajskub and singer Amerie also showed love for the popular designer.
Jesse Grant/WireImage
Tyra Banks, Kimora Lee Simmons, Djimon Hounsou, Baby Phat, Fashion Week Day One
Tyra Banks, Kimora Lee Simmons and Djimon Hounsou
Kimora Lee Simmons' Baby Phat show was a friends and family affair. Simmons' pal Tyra Banks, main man Djimon Hounsou and daughters Aoki and Ming Lee were all on hand as the model mogul previewed her latest collection for the crowd at Roseland Ballroom.

VIDEO: STARS TALK FASHION
Hear from Tyra at KLS; Ellen Pompeo and Julianne Moore at Rag & Bone and more.
Johnny Nunez/WireImage
Joss Stone, Baby Phat After-party, Fashion Week Day One
Joss Stone
After cleaning up a makeup mishap in the W Hotel lounge, Joss Stone looked picture perfect at the Baby Phat after-party. "I did my makeup in the car and some of it fell onto my lap!" said Stone, who used seltzer to solve the problem. The bohemian songstress even put on a pair of heels to mingle with fellow guests Russell Simmons, Christina Milian and Damon Dash.
Johnny Nunez/WireImage
Cheryl Hines, Melissa George, Nicole Miller, Fashion Week Day One
Cheryl Hines and Melissa George
After strutting her stuff in the Red Dress show, Cheryl Hines joined Melissa George, Natasha Henstridge and Katrina Bowden at the Nicole Miller show. Hines couldn't curb her enthusiasm about her mom's sense of style. "I learned a lot from her. She always chooses outfits with pizazz, no matter where she's going. Even today in the rain she has pizazz!" Cheryl's secret to braving the rain without ruining her hair and makeup? "It's easy. I just grabbed my mom's sweater and threw it over my head."
Stephen Lovekin/Getty
Nigel Barker, Carol Alt, Chris Noth, Nautica, Fashion Week Day One
Nigel Barker, Carol Alt and Chris Noth
New dad Chris Noth managed to find the time to head to the tents for the Nautica fall presentation. Mr. Big shared the front row with America's Next Top Model judge Nigel Barker and model Carol Alt.

VISIT US ALL WEEK FOR DAILY STAR SIGHTINGS AT THE TENTS, FASHION TRENDS AND VIDEO RUNWAY REPORTS.
Brian Ach/Getty
