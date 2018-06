NY Fashion Week: Day 1

6 of 16 Jamie McCarthy/WireImage

Marc Jacobs After-Party

WHO Winona Ryder, Marc Jacobs and Rufus Wainwright

WHEN Monday, September 11

WHERE Gramercy Park Hotel

THE SCOOP The party featured a gallery of larger-than-life nude celebrity photos that were taken to benefit and raise awareness for the Melanoma Group at NYU Medical Center. T-shirts printed with the images were sold at the party for $20 (but non-attendees shouldn't fret-they are also available at Marc Jacobs stores). Celebrity posers included Ryder, Naomi Campbell, Julianne Moore, Hilary Swank, Rufus Wainwright and Jacobs himself.