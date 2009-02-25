Sienna Miller joined her sister (and fellow Twenty8Twelve by s. miller designer) Savannah on the catwalk after the debut of their Autumn/Winter 2009 collection at London Fashion Week. The show included a range of denim, knitwear, dresses and casual basics, all with an eclectic vintage vibe-like the actress often wears herself.
Daniel Deme/Wenn
Kanye West and Amber Rose
After hitting the shows at New York Fashion Week, Kanye West quickly crossed the pond for London Fashion Week. The rapper, who is often by accompanied by model Amber Rose, has already taken a front-row seat at Christopher Kane, Luella and Giles.
Matt Crossick/Abaca
Sienna Miller and Matthew Williamson
At the Twenty8Twelve after-party, held at Whisky Mist, Sienna Miller celebrated the success of her show with pal and fellow designer Matthew Williamson. Williamson returned to London after showing his Fall 2009 collection at New York Fashion Week.
Richard Young/Startraks Photo
Chloe Sevigny
Chloe Sevigny joined in on the London Fashion Week fun by hosting a launch party in honor of her latest Opening Ceremony collection at The Double Club. Designer Roland Mouret joined the actress as she celebrated her second turn as a designer for the brand.
Danny Martindale/WireImage
