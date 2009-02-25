1 of 4 Daniel Deme/Wenn

Savannah and Sienna Miller

Sienna Miller joined her sister (and fellow Twenty8Twelve by s. miller designer) Savannah on the catwalk after the debut of their Autumn/Winter 2009 collection at London Fashion Week. The show included a range of denim, knitwear, dresses and casual basics, all with an eclectic vintage vibe-like the actress often wears herself.