Last Season: Stars at Spring 2009 Fashion Week

Justin Timberlake and Beyonce at Fashion Rocks

Dynamic duo Justin Timberlake and Beyonce lit up the stage of Radio City Music Hall when they channeled Marvin Gaye and Tammi Terrell for a performance of "Ain't Nothing Like the Real Thing" at the fifth annual Fashion Rocks concert in New York. The two also kept it down in Motown for earlier solo performances: Justin was as smooth and sexy as always, singing Gaye's "Got to Give It Up," and Beyonce tore down the house belting out "At Last" by Etta James (who was in the audience!) giving the crowd a preview of what's to come when she plays the iconic singer in the upcoming film Cadillac Records.