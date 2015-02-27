Last Season: Stars at Spring 2009 Fashion Week

Feb 27, 2015 @ 11:32 am
Rachel Zoe and Kate Hudson, The Rachel Zoe Project launch party, New York City, Fashion Week, Last Season: Stars at Spring 2009 Fashion Week
Rachel Zoe and Kate Hudson
Stylist-to-the-stars Rachel Zoe (wearing a necklace by Van Cleef & Arpels) cozied up to client Kate Hudson (in a Chloe dress and Van Cleef & Arpels bracelet) at the launch party of her reality show, The Rachel Zoe Project. 30 Rock's Katrina Bowden, rapper Sean Paul and Project Runway winner Christian Siriano also joined in the festivities held at New York City's Gramercy Park Hotel.

-With reporting by Joe Berean, Polly Blitzer, Grace Lee, Betony Toht and Nakisha Williams
Donald Bowers/Getty Images
Justin Timberlake, Beyonce, Fashion Rocks, Best Parties of 2008
Justin Timberlake and Beyonce at Fashion Rocks
Dynamic duo Justin Timberlake and Beyonce lit up the stage of Radio City Music Hall when they channeled Marvin Gaye and Tammi Terrell for a performance of "Ain't Nothing Like the Real Thing" at the fifth annual Fashion Rocks concert in New York. The two also kept it down in Motown for earlier solo performances: Justin was as smooth and sexy as always, singing Gaye's "Got to Give It Up," and Beyonce tore down the house belting out "At Last" by Etta James (who was in the audience!) giving the crowd a preview of what's to come when she plays the iconic singer in the upcoming film Cadillac Records.
Kevin Mazur/WireImage
Last Season: Stars at Spring 2009 Fashion Week, Miley Cyrus and Taylor Momsen
Miley Cyrus and Taylor Momsen
Taylor Momsen turned heads and shocked audiences when she arrived in a punk-inspired look by BCBG Max Azria. "I live in my dark makeup…I wanted to do something different!" the Gossip Girl said of her look when she arrived with designer Azria. Later in the show, Momsen chatted with fellow presenter Miley Cyrus (in Zuhair Murad) backstage.
Frank Micelotta/Getty Images
NY Fashion Week Day 2, Lindsay Lohan and Samantha Ronson, Last Season: Stars at Spring 2009 Fashion Week
Lindsay Lohan and Samantha Ronson
It was a family affair at the Charlotte Ronson show with her sister, Samantha-who was accompanied by Lindsay Lohan-and mother, Ann Dexter Jones in the front row, while brother Mark Ronson worked the turntables. Lohan proudly sported a form-fitting denim dress from the '80s-inspired collection, and Samantha-wearing her trademark rocker-chic look-debuted darker locks.
Brian Ach/Getty Images
Blake Lively, Becki Newton, Rosario Dawson, New York, Fashion Week, Day 3, Miss Sixty, Last Season: Stars at Spring 2009 Fashion Week
Blake Lively and Becki Newton
Gossip Girl star Blake Lively-who held court in the front row with Rosario Dawson (not shown) and Ugly Betty's Becki Newton-watched as the splashy graphic designs wrapped around the catwalk at the Miss Sixty show. "I love Miss Sixty because I think they really know how to cut for a woman's body and they make great clothes," said the actress, who effortlessly sported a Miss Sixty jumper and Gemma Redux necklace.
Jamie McCarthy/WireImage
Leighton Meester, Diane von Furstenberg, New York, Fashion Week, Day 3, Last Season: Stars at Spring 2009 Fashion Week
Leighton Meester and Diane von Furstenberg
Leighton Meester posed with Diane von Furstenberg at the legendary designer's runway show in Bryant Park. Meester was joined in the front row by fellow Gossip Girl star-and offscreen pal-Jessica Szohr.
Jason Kempin/WireImage
Winona Ryder, Christina Ricci, Nicole Richie, DKNY, Fashion Week, Day 3, Last Season: Stars at Spring 2009 Fashion Week
Winona Ryder, Christina Ricci and Nicole Richie
Winona Ryder, Christina Ricci and Nicole Richie applauded 20 years of DKNY at the line's runway presentation. “The show was great," said Richie. "All the looks were really amazing. There was a cute denim jacket that I can’t wait to wear.”
Jemal Countess/WireImage
NY Fashion Week Spring 2009, Day 4, Jennifer Aniston and Courteney Cox, Last Season: Stars at Spring 2009 Fashion Week
Jennifer Aniston and Courteney Cox
Friends bffs Courteney Cox and Jennifer Aniston cuddled up at the Propr clothing launch at Sunwest Studios. The line is a collaboration between Ben Harper and David Arquette, who celebrated his 37th birthday at the fete.
Soul Brother/FilmMagic
Last Season: Stars at Spring 2009 Fashion Week, Jessica Simpson and Anne Hathaway
Jessica Simpson and Anne Hathaway
Budding country star Jessica Simpson and Anne Hathaway made their NY Fashion Week debuts at the Marc Jacobs after-party, held at the Greenwich Hotel. Front-row regulars including Becki Newton, Kim Raver and Russell Simmons also showed to toast the designer.
Dimitrios Kambouris/WireImage
NY Fashion Week Spring 2009, Day 4, Victoria Beckham, Jennifer Lopez, Last Season: Stars at Spring 2009 Fashion Week
Victoria Beckham and Jennifer Lopez
Talk about star power in the front row! Victoria Beckham and Jennifer Lopez add serious glam to the Marc Jacobs show held at the Armory in Manhattan. "He’s such a genius, he really is," said the newly-pixied Beckham of Jacobs. "Definitely one of the most exciting designers there is."
Dimitrios Kambouris/WireImage
NY Fashion Week Day 4, Lindsay Price, Malin Akerman, Emmanuelle Chriqui and Perrey Reeves, Last Season: Stars at Spring 2009 Fashion Week
Lindsay Price, Malin Akerman, Emmanuelle Chriqui and Perrey Reeves
The front row of the Luca Luca show was packed with Hollywood's young lovelies, including Lipstick Jungle star Lindsay Price, Malin Akerman, Emmanuelle Chriqui and Perrey Reeves. "I feel amazing in Luca Luca," said Chriqui. "It's so comfortable, sophisticated and cool at the same time."
Michael Tran/FilmMagic
Nicole Richie and Kanye West at NY Fashion Week Spring 2009, Last Season: Stars at Spring 2009 Fashion Week
Nicole Richie and Kanye West
Nicole Richie posed with the ever-stylish rapper Kanye West at the Marc Jacobs show. West later joined Jay-Z behind the turntables at the after-party held at Greenwich Hotel, while Richie moved on to snap pictures of friends and the Brooklyn Bridge at House of Boucheron's 150th Anniversary party on the South Street Seaport.
Jamie McCarthy/WireImage
Jessica Alba, Claire Danes, New York Fashion Week Spring 2009 Day 5, Last Season: Stars at Spring 2009 Fashion Week
Jessica Alba and Claire Danes
Civic-minded Jessica Alba took a break from political campaigning to show off her post-baby body at the Narcisco Rodriguez presentation. Claire Danes and Juliana Margulies (not shown) joined the new mom in the front row.
Jemal Countess/WireImage
Leighton Meester, Emmy Rossum, NY Fashion Week Spring 2009 Day 6, Last Season: Stars at Spring 2009 Fashion Week
Leighton Meester and Emmy Rossum
Fashion Week It Girl Leighton Meester sparkled alongside Emmy Rossum for the 3.1 Phillip Lim show carrying a Jada Loveless turquoise alligator clutch. Busy Meester also attended the 40th Anniversary of Calvin Klein party, along with presentations from Jason Wu and Diane von Furstenberg.
Bryan Bedder/Getty Images
Heidi Klum, Michael Kors, Project Runway, Fashion Week, Day 8, Last Season: Stars at Spring 2009 Fashion Week
Heidi Klum and Michael Kors
Brand-new designer Heidi Klum and Michael Kors smiled proudly at the catwalk finale of Project Runway. Tim Gunn joined the duo as a stand-in for injured guest judge Jennifer Lopez.
Astrid Stawiarz/Getty Images
John Legend, Diane Kruger, Tommy Hilfiger, Fashion Week, Day 7, Last Season: Stars at Spring 2009 Fashion Week
John Legend and Diane Kruger
Singer John Legend and actress Diane Kruger were back-to-school ready at the Tommy Hilfiger show. Hottie producer Mark Ronson and sexy model Bar Rafaeli were also spotted hobnobbing with the designer.
Astrid Stawiarz/Getty Images
Lauren Conrad, Last Season Fashion Week
Lauren Conrad
A triumphant Lauren Conrad took a bow at the culmination of her show on day three of Mercedes Benz Fashion Week at Smashbox Studios in L.A. The collection included adorable full-skirted mini-dresses and flowy maxi dresses-which Conrad called her favorite look from the collection.
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
Heidi Klum, Last Season Fashion Week
Heidi Klum
This fashionable Project Runway judge raved about Christian Audigier while attending his show on day four of L.A. Fashion Week. "I love him! I think he’s really talented-doing Ed Hardy, and doing Christian Audigier," said Klum, who wore a Giambattista Valli top and Erin Fetherston skirt.
Michael Buckner/Getty Images
Amy Smart, Last Season Fashion Week
Amy Smart
Green fashion has been a theme throughout L.A. Fashion Week. Amy Smart sat front row to support earth-friendly line Viridis Luxe on day three, wearing a dress from the line.
Michael Tran/FilmMagic
Natalie Portman, Last Season Fashion Week, Paris
Natalie Portman
Natalie Portman lit up the front row at the Giambattista Valli fashion show in Paris. Last year, the stylish actress made red-carpet appearances in chic designs by Rodarte and Lanvin.
Lorenzo Santini/WireImage
Zoe Kravitz, Last Season Fashion Week, Paris
Zoe Kravitz
Zoe Kravitz, actress and daughter of rocker Lenny Kravitz and Lisa Bonet, struck a pose in Chanel at the label's 2009 Spring/Summer fashion show.
Tony Barson/WireImage
Dita von Teese, Katy Perry, Emma Watson, Last Season Fashion Week, Paris
Dita von Teese, Katy Perry and Emma Watson
The fashionista pack gathered in Paris to see John Galliano's latest collection for Christian Dior. Dita von Teese joined Katy Perry and Emma Watson in the front row of the Spring 2009 presentation.
Eric Ryan/Getty Images
Marc Anthony, Jennifer Lopez, Milan Fashion Week, Spring 2009, Last Season
Marc Anthony and Jennifer Lopez
Jet-setting couple Marc Anthony and Jennifer Lopez (both in Dolce & Gabbana) rode in style to the 50th-birthday celebration of Domenico Dolce in Milan, Italy. Their horse-drawn carriage pulled up to the Hotel Principe's Club Prive where the A-list crowd was later serenaded by Diana Ross.
Venturelli/WireImage
Rihanna, Gucci, Milan Fashion Week, Spring 2009, Last Season
Rihanna
Ever-daring Rihanna commanded the front row at the Spring 2009 Gucci show. The Barbadian singer donned a minidress from the line along with daring fringed boots from the Fall 2008 collection.
Venturelli/WireImage
Cate Blanchett, Armani Prive, Giorgio Armani, Milan Fashion Week, Spring 2009, Last Season
Cate Blanchett
Superstar Cate Blanchett showed off her svelte shape in Armani Prive at the Giorgio Armani show in Milan. The mom of the three wasn't solo in the front row-Blanchett was joined by her husband, playwright Andrew Upton (not pictured), and one of her young sons.
Venturelli/WireImage
Stella McCartney, Kate Hudson, London Fashion Week, Last Season
Stella McCartney and Kate Hudson
Designer Stella McCartney and Kate Hudson (in Stella McCartney) attended a charity auction that included photographs of stylish British women like Kate Moss, Vivienne Westwood and Helen Mirren, taken by Stella's sister, Mary McCartney. The Natural History Museum-held gala, which was also attended by proud papa Paul McCartney, raised over $75,000 on behalf of Macmillan Cancer Support.
Dave M. Benett/Getty Images
Elle Macpherson, London Fashion Week, Last Season
Elle Macpherson
Glamour girl Elle Macpherson strutted her stuff at the Mary McCartney exhibit hosted by 30 Days of Fashion and Beauty. The supermodel and lingerie designer took to the podium at the charity auction, to help raise money for cancer care.
Mike Marsland/WireImage
Mischa Barton, London Fashion Week, Last Season
Mischa Barton
Actress Mischa Barton was on the fringe at the Alice Temperley show in a minidress and bolero from the designer. "I love Alice because of her bohemian style," Barton told In Style U.K.. "She's just quintessentially London and I love that eclectic look." The British-born beauty also took in the Giles and the Vivienne Westwood catwalk shows.
Dan Kitwood/Getty Images
