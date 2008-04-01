L.A. Fashion Week

1 of 10 Michael Tran/FilmMagic

Lauren Conrad

Lauren Conrad was among the emerging designers who made their fashion industry debuts during Mercedes Benz Fashion Week in Los Angeles. "We just wanted a polished forties look, which was difficult to achieve considering the air blowing machine broke!" Conrad said of the obstacles that got in the way of her vision for the show. "But the models were all beautiful and I think that the line has evolved along with me and my experiences."



-With reporting by Elizabeth Jenkins and Angela Salazar