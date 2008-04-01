L.A. Fashion Week

InStyle.com
Apr 01, 2008 @ 11:06 am
Lauren Conrad, L.A. Fashion Week
pinterest
Lauren Conrad
Lauren Conrad was among the emerging designers who made their fashion industry debuts during Mercedes Benz Fashion Week in Los Angeles. "We just wanted a polished forties look, which was difficult to achieve considering the air blowing machine broke!" Conrad said of the obstacles that got in the way of her vision for the show. "But the models were all beautiful and I think that the line has evolved along with me and my experiences."

-With reporting by Elizabeth Jenkins and Angela Salazar
Michael Tran/FilmMagic
Whitney Port, Audrina Patridge, Lauren “Lo” Bosworth, Brody Jenner, Lauren Conrad show, L.A. Fashion Week
pinterest
Whitney Port, Audrina Patridge, Lauren “Lo” Bosworth and Brody Jenner
While Lauren Conrad stayed behind the scenes to coordinate her fashion Fall 2008 show at Smashbox Studios, friends and fellow reality TV stars Whitney Port, Audrina Patridge, Lauren “Lo” Bosworth and Brody Jenner cheered her on from their front row perches. The show started almost 45 minutes late, but when it finally got underway audience members cheered for the very wearable looks-including tiered jersey dresses and one shoulder tops-that Conrad presented.
Michael Tran/FilmMagic
Kathy, Rick and Paris Hilton, Benji Madden, Nciholai show, L.A. Fashion Week
pinterest
Kathy, Rick and Paris Hilton and Benji Madden
Good Charlotte rocker Benji Madden joined new squeeze Paris Hilton-and Paris' parents, Kathy and Rick-to take in the presentation of Nicky Hilton's fall collection for fashion line Nicholai. Still, the supervision didn't stop Paris and Benji from engaging in a little pre-show PDA.
Gabriel Bouys/AFP/Getty Images
Nicky Hilton, Nicholai show, L.A. Fashion Week
pinterest
Nicky Hilton
Nicky Hilton took a breather backstage before sending the models out onto the catwalk at the Nicholai show, held at Smashbox Studios. The fall collection from the budding designer's high-end line included equestrian inspired ensembles, sleek trench coats and latex leggings.
Michael Tran/FilmMagic
Angie Harmon, Erin Fetherston, Rosario Dawson, Erin Fetherston's fashion week kickoff party at Villa, L.A. Fashion Week
pinterest
Angie Harmon, Erin Fetherston and Rosario Dawson
Angie Harmon and Rosario Dawson were among the famous fashion fans who turned up for designer Erin Fetherston's fashion week kick off party at Hollywood's latest hot spot, Villa.
Neilson Barnard/Getty
Erika Christensen, Whitley Kros, L.A. Fashion Week
pinterest
Erika Christensen
Erika Christensen showed off her front row ensemble before taking her seat to watch the catwalking at L.A.-based designer Whitley Kros' show, held at Smashbox Studios.
Vince Flores/Celebrity
Rachel Zoe, Erin Fetherston fashion week kickoff party at Villa, L.A. Fashion Week
pinterest
Rachel Zoe
Also at Erin Fetherston's fete was celebrity stylist Rachel Zoe, who scouts the catwalks from New York to Paris for clients like Jennifer Garner and Cameron Diaz.
Neilson Barnard/Getty
Juliette Lewis, Cameron Richardson, Bijou Phillips, Sighting at Smashbox Studios, L.A. Fashion Week
pinterest
Juliette Lewis, Cameron Richardson and Bijou Phillips
Also spotted around Culver City's Smashbox Studios to check out the fall collections on display at Mercedes Benz Fashion Week were actresses Juliette Lewis, Cameron Richardson and Bijou Phillips.
Jesse Grant/Getty
Whitney Port, Lauren Conrad, Orthodox Fall 2008 show, L.A. Fashion Week
pinterest
Whitney Port and Lauren Conrad
No strangers to the inner workings of fashion shows, The Hills stars Whitney Port and Lauren Conrad awaited further instructions as they helped prepare for the Orthodox Fall 2008 show at Smashbox Studios. Conrad will get her first taste of what it's like to be a featured designer when she presents her own collection at the tents later this week.
Michael Tran/FilmMagic
Amy Smart
pinterest
Amy Smart
Environmentally-friendly actress Amy Smart was among the guests who checked out the designs at the Green Initiative humanitarian fashion show. The all eco-fashion presentation featured six designers-Lady Muse, Vintage China, Rene Geneva Design, M The Movement, Lilikoi and Andira-who think green."I wear as much organic cotton, bamboo and any material that's also sustainable for the planet," said Smart. "This dress I'm wearing is from Protect the Element and it's bamboo! It’s so soft."
Stephen Shugerman/Getty Images
1 of 11

Advertisement
1 of 10 Michael Tran/FilmMagic

Lauren Conrad

Lauren Conrad was among the emerging designers who made their fashion industry debuts during Mercedes Benz Fashion Week in Los Angeles. "We just wanted a polished forties look, which was difficult to achieve considering the air blowing machine broke!" Conrad said of the obstacles that got in the way of her vision for the show. "But the models were all beautiful and I think that the line has evolved along with me and my experiences."

-With reporting by Elizabeth Jenkins and Angela Salazar
Advertisement
2 of 10 Michael Tran/FilmMagic

Whitney Port, Audrina Patridge, Lauren “Lo” Bosworth and Brody Jenner

While Lauren Conrad stayed behind the scenes to coordinate her fashion Fall 2008 show at Smashbox Studios, friends and fellow reality TV stars Whitney Port, Audrina Patridge, Lauren “Lo” Bosworth and Brody Jenner cheered her on from their front row perches. The show started almost 45 minutes late, but when it finally got underway audience members cheered for the very wearable looks-including tiered jersey dresses and one shoulder tops-that Conrad presented.
3 of 10 Gabriel Bouys/AFP/Getty Images

Kathy, Rick and Paris Hilton and Benji Madden

Good Charlotte rocker Benji Madden joined new squeeze Paris Hilton-and Paris' parents, Kathy and Rick-to take in the presentation of Nicky Hilton's fall collection for fashion line Nicholai. Still, the supervision didn't stop Paris and Benji from engaging in a little pre-show PDA.
Advertisement
4 of 10 Michael Tran/FilmMagic

Nicky Hilton

Nicky Hilton took a breather backstage before sending the models out onto the catwalk at the Nicholai show, held at Smashbox Studios. The fall collection from the budding designer's high-end line included equestrian inspired ensembles, sleek trench coats and latex leggings.
Advertisement
5 of 10 Neilson Barnard/Getty

Angie Harmon, Erin Fetherston and Rosario Dawson

Angie Harmon and Rosario Dawson were among the famous fashion fans who turned up for designer Erin Fetherston's fashion week kick off party at Hollywood's latest hot spot, Villa.
Advertisement
6 of 10 Vince Flores/Celebrity

Erika Christensen

Erika Christensen showed off her front row ensemble before taking her seat to watch the catwalking at L.A.-based designer Whitley Kros' show, held at Smashbox Studios.
Advertisement
7 of 10 Neilson Barnard/Getty

Rachel Zoe

Also at Erin Fetherston's fete was celebrity stylist Rachel Zoe, who scouts the catwalks from New York to Paris for clients like Jennifer Garner and Cameron Diaz.
Advertisement
8 of 10 Jesse Grant/Getty

Juliette Lewis, Cameron Richardson and Bijou Phillips

Also spotted around Culver City's Smashbox Studios to check out the fall collections on display at Mercedes Benz Fashion Week were actresses Juliette Lewis, Cameron Richardson and Bijou Phillips.
Advertisement
9 of 10 Michael Tran/FilmMagic

Whitney Port and Lauren Conrad

No strangers to the inner workings of fashion shows, The Hills stars Whitney Port and Lauren Conrad awaited further instructions as they helped prepare for the Orthodox Fall 2008 show at Smashbox Studios. Conrad will get her first taste of what it's like to be a featured designer when she presents her own collection at the tents later this week.
Advertisement
10 of 10 Stephen Shugerman/Getty Images

Amy Smart

Environmentally-friendly actress Amy Smart was among the guests who checked out the designs at the Green Initiative humanitarian fashion show. The all eco-fashion presentation featured six designers-Lady Muse, Vintage China, Rene Geneva Design, M The Movement, Lilikoi and Andira-who think green."I wear as much organic cotton, bamboo and any material that's also sustainable for the planet," said Smart. "This dress I'm wearing is from Protect the Element and it's bamboo! It’s so soft."

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe to InStyle

Subscribe today for less than $1 an issue!
GET IT NOW

Let's Make It Newsletter-Official

Never have InStyle FOMO again! Get the best fashion, beauty, celebrity exclusives and shopping advice straight to your inbox.
I'm in!