Kendall Jenner's Best Runway Moments

Andrea Cheng
Mar 10, 2015 @ 2:30 pm

Kendall Jenner is back on the Chanel catwalk and she's never looked more ladylike. For the fall/winter 2015 show during Paris Fashion Week, Karl Lagerfeld transformed the Grand Palais set into a real-life French restaurant named Brasserie Gabrielle that came replete with classic bistro accoutrements, including glass divides, red booths, dining tables, and a bar.

And its patrons were ladies of elegant perfection. Each poised mademoiselle posed in matching tweedy sets that were practically tailor-made for luncheons. As the show progressed, sophisticated daywear was swapped for evening sequins, feathery finishes, and sheer little black dresses. Jenner took to the runway twice (marking her 14th appearance during the span of fashion month), first in a textured skirt set with a matching purse and capped nude sling-blacks, and again in a sweet caped LBD—and she nailed both looks.

See all the times she's ruled the runway:

July 7, 2016

To commemorate the 90th anniversary of Fendi, the brand hosted a dazzling runway show on top of the the Trevi Fountain in Rome. Jenner hit the catwalk in an intricately detailed blue coatdress with embroidered red booties.

July 7, 2016

Jenner's second look at the Fendi Trevi Fountain fashion show in Rome was a flowing pastel gown with a floral trim paired with lace up boots that perfectly fit the "Legends and Fairytales" theme.

March 8, 2016

Jenner strutted down the catwalk at Chanel's Paris Fashion Week show in a quilted pink hoodie and coordinating dress alongside Gigi Hadid and Bella Hadid.

March 4, 2016

Kendall Jenner is taking Paris Fashion Week by storm. After opening and closing Balmain's show, the top model strutted down the catwalk at Christian Dior's fall/winter 2016 show in the City of Light. The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star was noticeably back to her natural hair color after her brief stint as a blonde, hitting the runway at in a midnight blue coatdress that featured a luxe fur collar. Slicked back strands, lace-up heeled booties, and a dark lip completed her ensemble.

March 10, 2015

Jenner took to the runway twice, first in a textured skirt set with a matching purse and capped nude sling-blacks, and again in a sweet caped LBD. Tres chic!

March 5, 2015

At the Balmain show during PFW, the model looked chic in a black ensemble that featured a pop of purple.

March 4, 2015  

Kendall kicked of Paris Fashion Week at the H&M show, where she wore a '70s-inspired ensemble.

February 26, 2014

Jenner took to the Fendi runway during Milan Fashion Week in a patterned cropped puffer and black furry booties.

February 25, 2015

The model made her first Milan Fashion Week appearance of the season on the No. 21 catwalk wearing a dreamy bird-adorned frock.

February 23, 2015

During the Giles show at London Fashion Week, Jenner donned an all-black ensemble topped off with black lipstick.

February 19, 2015

The model ended her NYFW on the runway at Marc Jacobs, where she donned a not-at-all sweet floral frock under a black overcoat.

February 18, 2015

Jenner lent her famous walk for the Michael Kors fall/winter 2015 show in a teal sweater dress layered under a matching massively fluffy topper.

February 17, 2015

The star landed a coveted spot in the most highly anticipated show of the week—Peter Copping's debut collection for Oscar de la Renta. She swept down the runway in a breathtaking violet creation with exquisite beaded embroidery.

February 17, 2015

Jenner joined Marc by Marc acobs's fall/winter 2015 revolutionary movement in a leafy camo-inspired top and a navy utilitarian ground-grazing skirt, complete with an embellished beret, a red neckerchief, a sleek fanny pack, a boxy carryall, and cool studded boots.

February 17, 2015

Jenner ran with the Vera Wang gang in a fluid velvet bubbled hem LBD with webbing straps, complete with minimal makeup and calf-high boots. 

February 15, 2015

The reality star-turned-model opened the DVF fall/winter 2015 show in an ivory wrap power dress that emanated both strength and delicacy, embodying the look that DVF hoped to achieve: "By day she commands her world, by night she inspires fantasy..."

February 16, 2015

The in-demand model embodied uptown glam for the Donna Karan fall/winter 2015 show in a sexy plunging black peplum design, complete with slick strands and multi-pierced ear cuffs.

February 14, 2015

Jenner tapped into her dark side at Alexander Wang and walked down the runway (with her fam at the sidelines) in a black zippered top and fringed asymmetric skirt with heavy-duty buckled creepers and slick devil-may-care strands.

