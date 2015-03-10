Kendall Jenner's Best Runway Moments

Kendall Jenner is back on the Chanel catwalk and she's never looked more ladylike. For the fall/winter 2015 show during Paris Fashion Week, Karl Lagerfeld transformed the Grand Palais set into a real-life French restaurant named Brasserie Gabrielle that came replete with classic bistro accoutrements, including glass divides, red booths, dining tables, and a bar.

RELATED: Are Kendall Jenner and Gigi Hadid Fashion Week's Hottest New BFFs?

And its patrons were ladies of elegant perfection. Each poised mademoiselle posed in matching tweedy sets that were practically tailor-made for luncheons. As the show progressed, sophisticated daywear was swapped for evening sequins, feathery finishes, and sheer little black dresses. Jenner took to the runway twice (marking her 14th appearance during the span of fashion month), first in a textured skirt set with a matching purse and capped nude sling-blacks, and again in a sweet caped LBD—and she nailed both looks.

See all the times she's ruled the runway:

PHOTOS: Kendall Jenner's Runway Looks from the Fall/Winter 2015 Shows