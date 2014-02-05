Ever Wonder How Editors Survive Fashion Week in the Winter? Find Out!

There's no question that New York Fashion Week -- or any Fashion Week for that matter -- is a force to be reckoned with. But despite the undeniable glamour attached to the whole affair, in the winter months, shuttling (or, more accurately, trudging) from show to show in the middle of a blizzard can feel like the least fashionable thing ever.

And with even more snow predicted for New York City in the coming days, you might be wondering: How does an editor stay warm and still look photo-ready for the front row?

Look no further than InStyle's own in-house experts to find out. Dana Avidan-Cohn, InStyle senior market editor/digital correspondent, will be relying on her heavy wool 3.1 Phillip Lim coat and cozy Elizabeth and James scarf, while InStyle.com Senior Fashion Editor Violet Gaynor (who knows the importance of a statement coat), points to her versatile camel Alexander Wang topper to stay polished. Meanwhile, InStyle Beauty Director Angelique Serrano's secret to cold-weather dressing is an extra layer, by way of a faux fur vest.

From heavily knitted tights to furry boots, find out which chic survival items InStyle editors will be wearing over the course of the next week.

