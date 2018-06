6 of 9 Eric Ryan/Getty

Dita von Teese and Victoria Beckham

Just hours before a Spice Girls concert stop in Manchester, England, Victoria Beckham was spotted sitting next to burlesque queen Dita von Teese and supermodel Claudia Schiffer at the Roland Mouret Haute Couture fashion show in Paris. "Of course I'm tired," said Beckham, when asked if the quick trip in the middle of her world tour had taken a toll. "That's why I'm wearing sunglasses."