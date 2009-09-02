The Heart Truth's Red Dress Collection Fashion Show

InStyle.com
Sep 02, 2009 @ 12:22 pm
Daisy Fuentes, Pamella Roland, New York Fashion Week Fall 2009, Heart Truth's Red Dress Collection Fashion Show
pinterest
Daisy Fuentes
Daisy Fuentes (in a red chiffon Pamella Roland gown) was one of the many stars, including Hilary Duff, Jennie Garth and Amanda Bynes, who helped kick off New York Fashion Week at the Heart Truth's Red Dress Collection Fashion Show. The annual show helps raise awareness for heart disease and also raises money by auctioning off many of the dresses with Clothes Off Our Back.

-Bronwyn Barnes
Timothy A. Clary/Getty Images
Hilary Duff, Donna Karan, New York Fashion Week Fall 2009, Heart Truth's Red Dress Collection Fashion Show
pinterest
Hilary Duff
"This is the first year I've been able to do the show and I'm so honored," said Hilary Duff, who worked a trip down the Red Dress catwalk into her "girls' trip" to N.Y.C. with her mom. "I'm wearing Donna Karan. I designed a line for DKNY so we've become good friends." How will Duff prepare for the big walk? "I say a little prayer before I go out there," she said.
Scott Gries/Getty Images
Amanda Bynes
pinterest
Amanda Bynes
Amanda Bynes showed off her gorgeous gams in a satin Swarovski minidress (with a Daniel Swarovski belt) and a pair of towering Yves Saint Laurent platform heels. "I feel sexy and I'm very excited to get out there!" the actress exclaimed.
Timothy Clary/Getty Images
Jennie Garth, Badgley Mischka, New York Fashion Week Fall 2009, Heart Truth's Red Dress Collection Fashion Show
pinterest
Jennie Garth
"I've been a supporter of the American Heart Association for a long time, so when they asked, I got on a plane," said 90210 star Jennie Garth, who made a quick trip across the country to walk in the show. Did she have a hand in choosing her Badgley Mischka dress? "No, they sent me something wonderful and it fit. I believe that things like that just fall into place," she said.
Amanda Schwab/Startraks Photo
Tori Spelling, Betsey Johnson, New York Fashion Week Fall 2009, Heart Truth's Red Dress Collection Fashion Show
pinterest
Tori Spelling
"Christian Siriano is using jewelry from my line in his show, so I'll be there," said Tori Spelling, who got a last-minute hair touch-up from pal Jennie Garth before hitting the runway. How did the 90210 actress feel in her Betsey Johnson dress? "Flirty!" Spelling declared.
Timothy Clary/Getty Images
Valerie Bertinelli, Christian Siriano, New York Fashion Week Fall 2009, Heart Truth's Red Dress Collection Fashion Show
pinterest
Valerie Bertinelli
"I never knew walking could be so terrifying!" exclaimed Valerie Bertinelli, who showed off her svelte figure in a dress by Project Runway winner Christian Siriano.
Timothy Clary/Getty Images
Nia Long, Tracy Reese, New York Fashion Week Fall 2009, Heart Truth's Red Dress Collection Fashion Show
pinterest
Nia Long
"This dress is Tracy Reese. It used to be much longer, but they had to chop it off because I'm only 5'2"," said Nia Long. The actress and other celebrity models got ready for the show by picking out Swarovski jewelry and getting their makeup done by artists from Bobbie Brown.
Jemal Countess/WireImage
Brittany Snow, Marchesa, New York Fashion Week Fall 2009, Heart Truth's Red Dress Collection Fashion Show
pinterest
Brittany Snow
"It's nice to be involved with this because not only do you get to wear a beautiful dress and be a model for a day, but you're also helping to serve a purpose," said Brittany Snow, who wore Marchesa on the runway.
Scott Gries/Getty Images
Patricia Arquette, Nicole Miller, New York Fashion Week Fall 2009, Heart Truth's Red Dress Collection Fashion Show
pinterest
Patricia Arquette
"Red is the color of love, but it's also a color that commands our attention," said Patricia Arquette, who looked glamorous in a gown by Nicole Miller. "As women, we make sure everyone else is taken care of before we think of ourselves. So this event is a reminder that we need to take time out for us."
Scott Gries/Getty Images
Jane Kaczmarek, Rafael Cennamo, New York Fashion Week Fall 2009, Heart Truth's Red Dress Collection Fashion Show
pinterest
Jane Kaczmarek
"The Red Dress show and Clothes Off Our Back were a match made in heaven," said Jane Kaczmarek (in Rafael Cennamo), whose charity will auction off the dresses from the show. "We raise awareness about heart disease and then we raise money by auctioning off these gorgeous gowns."
Scott Gries/Getty Images
Nastia Liukin, Max Azria, New York Fashion Week
pinterest
Nastia Liukin
Nastia Liukin gracefully glided down the runway in a dance-inspired dress by Max Azria. This isn't the Olympic gymnast's first modeling gig either-she's starring in the brand's upcoming Spring 2009 ad campaign.
Amanda Schwab/Startraks Photo
Amanda Beard, Cushnie et Ochs, New York Fashion Week Fall 2009, Heart Truth's Red Dress Collection Fashion Show
pinterest
Amanda Beard
"I haven't worked out in five months!" claimed Amanda Beard, who showed off her swimmers' body in a dress by Cushnie et Ochs. "I'd be much less nervous if I was in a bathing suit getting ready to dive into the pool for a race."
Scott Gries/Getty Images
Kristi Yamaguchi, Vera Wang, New York Fashion Week Fall 2009, Heart Truth's Red Dress Collection Fashion Show
pinterest
Kristi Yamaguchi
"I just did a rehearsal and the catwalk is SO big! I'm a little nervous," said Kristi Yamaguchi, who claimed that her years as an Olympic figure skater did little to prepare her for her first runway show. One thing Yamaguchi didn't have to worry about was her dress. "Vera Wang designed my wedding dress, so she knows what looks good on me," Yamaguchi said.
Jemal Countess/WireImage
1 of 14

Advertisement
1 of 13 Timothy A. Clary/Getty Images

Daisy Fuentes

Daisy Fuentes (in a red chiffon Pamella Roland gown) was one of the many stars, including Hilary Duff, Jennie Garth and Amanda Bynes, who helped kick off New York Fashion Week at the Heart Truth's Red Dress Collection Fashion Show. The annual show helps raise awareness for heart disease and also raises money by auctioning off many of the dresses with Clothes Off Our Back.

-Bronwyn Barnes
Advertisement
2 of 13 Scott Gries/Getty Images

Hilary Duff

"This is the first year I've been able to do the show and I'm so honored," said Hilary Duff, who worked a trip down the Red Dress catwalk into her "girls' trip" to N.Y.C. with her mom. "I'm wearing Donna Karan. I designed a line for DKNY so we've become good friends." How will Duff prepare for the big walk? "I say a little prayer before I go out there," she said.
3 of 13 Timothy Clary/Getty Images

Amanda Bynes

Amanda Bynes showed off her gorgeous gams in a satin Swarovski minidress (with a Daniel Swarovski belt) and a pair of towering Yves Saint Laurent platform heels. "I feel sexy and I'm very excited to get out there!" the actress exclaimed.
Advertisement
4 of 13 Amanda Schwab/Startraks Photo

Jennie Garth

"I've been a supporter of the American Heart Association for a long time, so when they asked, I got on a plane," said 90210 star Jennie Garth, who made a quick trip across the country to walk in the show. Did she have a hand in choosing her Badgley Mischka dress? "No, they sent me something wonderful and it fit. I believe that things like that just fall into place," she said.
Advertisement
5 of 13 Timothy Clary/Getty Images

Tori Spelling

"Christian Siriano is using jewelry from my line in his show, so I'll be there," said Tori Spelling, who got a last-minute hair touch-up from pal Jennie Garth before hitting the runway. How did the 90210 actress feel in her Betsey Johnson dress? "Flirty!" Spelling declared.
Advertisement
6 of 13 Timothy Clary/Getty Images

Valerie Bertinelli

"I never knew walking could be so terrifying!" exclaimed Valerie Bertinelli, who showed off her svelte figure in a dress by Project Runway winner Christian Siriano.
Advertisement
7 of 13 Jemal Countess/WireImage

Nia Long

"This dress is Tracy Reese. It used to be much longer, but they had to chop it off because I'm only 5'2"," said Nia Long. The actress and other celebrity models got ready for the show by picking out Swarovski jewelry and getting their makeup done by artists from Bobbie Brown.
Advertisement
8 of 13 Scott Gries/Getty Images

Brittany Snow

"It's nice to be involved with this because not only do you get to wear a beautiful dress and be a model for a day, but you're also helping to serve a purpose," said Brittany Snow, who wore Marchesa on the runway.
Advertisement
9 of 13 Scott Gries/Getty Images

Patricia Arquette

"Red is the color of love, but it's also a color that commands our attention," said Patricia Arquette, who looked glamorous in a gown by Nicole Miller. "As women, we make sure everyone else is taken care of before we think of ourselves. So this event is a reminder that we need to take time out for us."
Advertisement
10 of 13 Scott Gries/Getty Images

Jane Kaczmarek

"The Red Dress show and Clothes Off Our Back were a match made in heaven," said Jane Kaczmarek (in Rafael Cennamo), whose charity will auction off the dresses from the show. "We raise awareness about heart disease and then we raise money by auctioning off these gorgeous gowns."
Advertisement
11 of 13 Amanda Schwab/Startraks Photo

Nastia Liukin

Nastia Liukin gracefully glided down the runway in a dance-inspired dress by Max Azria. This isn't the Olympic gymnast's first modeling gig either-she's starring in the brand's upcoming Spring 2009 ad campaign.
Advertisement
12 of 13 Scott Gries/Getty Images

Amanda Beard

"I haven't worked out in five months!" claimed Amanda Beard, who showed off her swimmers' body in a dress by Cushnie et Ochs. "I'd be much less nervous if I was in a bathing suit getting ready to dive into the pool for a race."
Advertisement
13 of 13 Jemal Countess/WireImage

Kristi Yamaguchi

"I just did a rehearsal and the catwalk is SO big! I'm a little nervous," said Kristi Yamaguchi, who claimed that her years as an Olympic figure skater did little to prepare her for her first runway show. One thing Yamaguchi didn't have to worry about was her dress. "Vera Wang designed my wedding dress, so she knows what looks good on me," Yamaguchi said.

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe to InStyle

Subscribe today for less than $1 an issue!
GET IT NOW

Let's Make It Newsletter-Official

Never have InStyle FOMO again! Get the best fashion, beauty, celebrity exclusives and shopping advice straight to your inbox.
I'm in!