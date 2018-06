showed everyone just how it's done when she stormed the runway at The Heart Truth 's annual Red Dress Collection fashion show. Klum (in Marc Jacobs) joined celebrity models likeandto raise awareness about the dangers of heart disease for women. Each wore a one-of-a-kind red dress created by one of fashion's hottest designers. "I was late today, so I literally grabbed the dress, popped it on and that was it," said the seasoned supermodel, who will also wear a red dress-designed by John Galliano-to the Oscars in an effort to continue raising awareness about the issue. The heart-pounding show left the audience inspired to join the fight.-Bronwyn Barnes